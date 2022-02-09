France v Ireland Six Nations 2022: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch France v Ireland live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
France and Ireland clash in what could be the biggest match of the Six Nations 2022 in Paris this weekend.
Pre-tournament favourites France comfortably dispatched Italy 37-10 in their opener and now the hardest work begins as they aim to prove their credentials against the best.
Fabian Galthie has seen his men stumble against the elite in recent years, ultimately costing his side the crown following consecutive second-place finishes.
Ireland proved their credentials as worthy contenders for the crown with a thorough thrashing of Wales in Dublin.
Andy Farrell's men look like the closest contenders for France in 2022, and the fate of both teams could hinge on this encounter.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Ireland on TV and online.
When is France v Ireland on TV?
France v Ireland will take place on Saturday 12th February 2022.
Check out Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.
What time is kick off?
France v Ireland will kick off at 4:45pm.
There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Wales v Scotland.
What TV channel is France v Ireland on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 4pm.
ITV have the rights to broadcast all of France's home matches.
How to live stream France v Ireland online
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to France v Ireland on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.
France v Ireland team news
France: TBC
Ireland: TBC
France v Ireland odds
France v Ireland prediction
All the signs look positive for Ireland in 2022. Mack Hansen enjoyed a strong debut and their big-hitters came to the party.
France boast obvious talent but if Ireland get ahead early doors, they will need to be mentally tough to cope with a demanding crowd in Paris. Expect a tight game, but Ireland could have enough to upset the odds and surge ahead in the table.
Our France v Ireland prediction: Ireland
