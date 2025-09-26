This time, England will take on Canada, who dispatched New Zealand 34-19 in the semi-finals.

England toppled France 35-17 on their way to the showpiece final at Twickenham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Canada v England in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Canada v England on?

Canada v England will be shown live on BBC One from 3pm.

The final will kick off at 4pm UK time on Saturday 27th September 2025 at Twickenham.

Coverage will be hosted by Gabby Logan with a panel of experts in the studio.

How to live stream Canada v England online

You can also live stream the final via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

iPlayer is available across a range of devices from laptops to tablets to smartphones and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.