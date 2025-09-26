What channel is Canada v England Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 final? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch Canada v England in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 final, including TV details and more.
England are one step from glory and will feel the weight of expectation on their shoulders ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup final.
The Red Roses have lost one match since 2019, the last RWC final against New Zealand, and will be determined to avoid falling short in the biggest match of all once again.
This time, England will take on Canada, who dispatched New Zealand 34-19 in the semi-finals.
England toppled France 35-17 on their way to the showpiece final at Twickenham.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Canada v England in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV and online.
What TV channel is Canada v England on?
Canada v England will be shown live on BBC One from 3pm.
The final will kick off at 4pm UK time on Saturday 27th September 2025 at Twickenham.
Coverage will be hosted by Gabby Logan with a panel of experts in the studio.
How to live stream Canada v England online
You can also live stream the final via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
iPlayer is available across a range of devices from laptops to tablets to smartphones and more.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.