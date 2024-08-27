The BBC does not boast the TV rights to the Games, with Channel 4 set to bring unparalleled live coverage of every single moment.

However, fans can still tune in for extensive radio coverage across BBC platforms, so you can stay up to date with all the latest from Paris.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the ways you can listen to Paralympics 2024 action via radio and online.

Paralympics 2024 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of events throughout the Paralympics 2024 across its radio platforms.

Coverage will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to Paralympics 2024 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices - from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

