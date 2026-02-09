Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show at Sunday’s Super Bowl 2026 – and one element of the performance that got the internet buzzing was the show's surprise celebrity cameos.

Ad

The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rap superstar took to the stage on Sunday (8th February) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, midway through the NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, and delivered a performance that paid tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage.

The 14-minute set kicked off with his hit track Tití Me Preguntó, during which the likes of actor Pedro Pascal, actress Jessica Alba and podcaster Alix Earle could be seen dancing on stage, as could rapper Young Miko, singer Karol G and rapper Cardi B.

While Cardi B didn’t sing, fans in the stadium were in for a treat later on in the set when Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance.

The singer delivered a salsa version of her 2025 duet with Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile.

The stadium erupted again when Ricky Martin appeared for a cover of Bad Bunny’s LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii, taken from his sixth studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Elsewhere in the show, Bad Bunny crashed through the casita roof to the tune of Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina, in a tribute to the pioneers of the Latin music scene.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ricky Martin performs with Bad Bunny onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ricky Martin during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images.

He was also seen scaling power lines and waving the Puerto Rican flag during his rendition of El Apagón, seemingly referencing Puerto Rico's ongoing power outages following Hurricane Maria.

The set concluded with Café Con Ron and DeBÍ TIRAR MÁS FOTOS.

During the finale, Bad Bunny unfurled the Puerto Rican flag and declared "God Bless America!", before naming other countries and paying tribute to his "motherland", Puerto Rico.

The performance ended with fireworks and an electronic billboard showing the message: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

RadioTimes.com senior trends writer Molly Moss. She is sitting outside wearing a black top, holding a white teacup with a smily face on it to her mouth
Molly MossTrends Writer

Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.

Ad
Ad
5 Weeks for £2 Offer

Subscribe for £2 and save 94%

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad