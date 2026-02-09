Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show at Sunday’s Super Bowl 2026 – and one element of the performance that got the internet buzzing was the show's surprise celebrity cameos.

The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rap superstar took to the stage on Sunday (8th February) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, midway through the NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, and delivered a performance that paid tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage.

The 14-minute set kicked off with his hit track Tití Me Preguntó, during which the likes of actor Pedro Pascal, actress Jessica Alba and podcaster Alix Earle could be seen dancing on stage, as could rapper Young Miko, singer Karol G and rapper Cardi B.

While Cardi B didn’t sing, fans in the stadium were in for a treat later on in the set when Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance.

The singer delivered a salsa version of her 2025 duet with Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile.

The stadium erupted again when Ricky Martin appeared for a cover of Bad Bunny’s LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii, taken from his sixth studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Elsewhere in the show, Bad Bunny crashed through the casita roof to the tune of Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina, in a tribute to the pioneers of the Latin music scene.

Ricky Martin during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images.

He was also seen scaling power lines and waving the Puerto Rican flag during his rendition of El Apagón, seemingly referencing Puerto Rico's ongoing power outages following Hurricane Maria.

The set concluded with Café Con Ron and DeBÍ TIRAR MÁS FOTOS.

During the finale, Bad Bunny unfurled the Puerto Rican flag and declared "God Bless America!", before naming other countries and paying tribute to his "motherland", Puerto Rico.

The performance ended with fireworks and an electronic billboard showing the message: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

