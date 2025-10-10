A host of famous faces, including Tommy Fury, Mabel, Jamie Laing, and Sam Thompson, will join online creators, former NFL players, and flag football stars on the field for a 7v7 match between Team Aitch and Team Gunna.

The popularity of flag football has grown significantly ahead of its inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games and Saturday's event should offer a taste of the exciting and often chaotic action the sport is known for.

The NFL and YouTube collaboration promises "an evening that blurs the lines between sport and entertainment, while bringing the energy of the gridiron to London in a way fans have never seen before" – all of which will be available for fans to watch online if they aren't at the Copper Box.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know to watch the NFL’s Flag Football Game on YouTube, including the date, kick-off time and where to watch.

How to watch the NFL’s Flag Football Game on YouTube on TV and live stream

The NFL’s Flag Football Game will be broadcast live and exclusively on YouTube from 7pm.

Fans can watch the game via a range of devices including smart TVs, phones, tablets and laptops.

American presenter Kay Adams will front the coverage and will be joined by a cast of pundits and experts that includes ex-NFL players Maurice Jones-Drew and Andrew Hawkins, Spurs striker Dom Solanke, TV host Maya Jama, and YouTube creator Duke Dennis.

When is the NFL’s Flag Football Game on YouTube and when does it kick off?

The London edition of the NFL’s Flag Football Game takes place on Saturday 11th October 2025.

The live game kicks off at 7pm but the event begins at 5pm and includes two hours of pre-match entertainment.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.