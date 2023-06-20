The regular season MLB game between these teams was set to take place in 2020 – building on the MLB London debut in 2019 – but it was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Major League Baseball returns to the east side of the Atlantic as the St Louis Cardinals face Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium in the capital.

A new partnership has been signed that will see MLB games played in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026, so this is the perfect opportunity to dabble in a sport that will only increase its reach in the UK.

In terms of the teams, the Cardinals and Cubs are both experiencing disappointing seasons so far and will hope to use London to slingshot them up the NL Central standings.

However, the good news for the Cubs is that they have picked up eight victories from their last 10 – the joint second-best streak of form in the entire 30-team MLB.

RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive round-up of how to watch MLB London 2023 on TV, including the full schedule for the weekend.

When is MLB London 2023?

MLB London takes place over the course of Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th June 2023.

Saturday: 6:10pm UK time

Sunday: 3:10pm UK time

Where is MLB London 2023?

The MLB London games will take place at the London Stadium.

Of course, the ground has experienced quite the transformation from its regular use as home of West Ham United.

The London Stadium obviously has experience of serving numerous purposes given its original role as the Olympic Stadium for London 2012.

How to watch MLB London 2023 on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Live stream MLB London 2023 online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.