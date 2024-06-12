Famed for its tough courses, tight fairways and unforgiving greens, the US Open is a testing event that pushes even the very best in the game to their limits - and this year's edition is expected to be no different.

Wyndham Clark tamed LA Country Club to come away as the 2023 champion, edging McIlroy by just a shot to become a major winner for the first time, and the other 155 players in the field at this year's event will be hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Will Rory finally end his major drought? Can Scottie bounce back from a difficult PGA Championship to return to form? Has Xander found the solution to winning the big ones? Or will we see a new winner hoist the US Open trophy?

We'll have to wait until 16th June to find out.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch US Open 2024.

When is the US Open 2024?

The US Open begins on Thursday 13th June 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 16th June 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the US Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the US Open 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

PGA Championship 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 13th June

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Friday 14th June

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday 15th June

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Sunday 16th June

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and 9pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

