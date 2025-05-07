That means higher prize money, more FedExCup points on offer, and a star-studded field.

Among those also in contention are top 10 players such as Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland, as well as McIlroy's partner at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Shane Lowry.

The Truist Championship, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship, has been moved to The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course this year as its traditional home of Quail Hollow, North Carolina, is set to host the PGA Championship later this month.

With some of the world's best players on show and TV coverage throughout the tournament, it should be a perfect appetiser for the second major of the season.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Truist Championship 2025.

When is the Truist Championship 2025?

The Truist Championship 2025 tees off on Thursday 8th May 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 11th May 2025, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the Truist Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Truist Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports Golf from 7pm on Thursday and Friday and 6pm over the weekend days. The tournament will be on Sky Sports Main Event from 10:30pm on Saturday and 9pm on Sunday.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The Truist Championship 2025 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Thursday 8th May

Main coverage from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf

Friday 9th May

Main coverage from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 10th May

Main coverage from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf

Coverage from 10:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 11th May

Main coverage from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf

Coverage from 9pm on Sky Sports Main Event

