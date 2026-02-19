The best golfers in the world will be on the course at the Riviera Country Club this week as the Genesis Invitational celebrates its centenary.

A fixture of the PGA Tour, the tournament, hosted in California by the Tiger Woods Foundation, marks the end of the 2026 season's West Coast Swing ahead of a string of events in Florida next month.

Woods will not be in action but the star-studded field, which includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, 2025 champion Ludvig Aberg, and Collin Morikawa, who will arrive with renewed confidence after claiming his first win since 2023 at the Pebble Beach Pro Am, will battle it out for top spot and the winner's share of the $20,000,000 prize fund.

The 2026 PGA Tour season is heating up, with major season edging ever closer, so players will be looking to find some form and test themselves against their rivals.

That can only be a good thing for golf fans, who will be treated to extensive coverage of the world's best going toe-to-toe this week.

Radio Times brings you all the details about how to watch the Genesis Invitational 2026.

How to watch the Genesis Invitational 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 19 February 2026 until the final round on Sunday 22 February 2026.

Coverage of play begins at around 3:15pm UK time on all four days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

2025 winner Ludvig Aberg is part of the field. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Genesis Invitational 2026 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 19 February

Coverage from 3:15pm on Sky Sports Golf and 11pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Friday 20 February

Saturday 21 February

Sunday 22 February

Genesis Invitational tee times

Round 1

3:15pm – Sami Valimaki (FIN), J.T. Poston (USA), Rico Hoey (USA)

3:27pm – Kurt Kitayama (USA), Nico Echavarria (COL), Jake Knapp (USA)

3:39pm – Matt McCarty (USA), Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Taylor Pendrith (CAN)

3:51pm – Tom Hoge (USA), Bud Cauley (USA), Matti Schmid (GER)

4:03pm – Sahith Theegala (USA), Michael Kim (USA), Pierceson Coody (USA)

4:15pm – Ben Griffin (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA), Sam Burns (USA)

4:27pm – Maverick McNealy (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA), Jacob Bridgeman (USA)

4:39pm – Cameron Young (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Shane Lowry (IRL)

4:56pm – J.J. Spaun (USA), Ludvig Åberg (SWE), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

5:08pm – Collin Morikawa (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

5:20pm – Ryan Gerard (USA), Adam Scott (AUS), Patrick Rodgers (USA)

5:32pm – Kevin Yu (TPE), Max Homa (USA), Denny McCarthy (USA)

5:44pm – Aldrich Potgieter (RSA), Ryan Fox (NZL), Sam Stevens (USA)

5:56pm – Tom Kim (KOR), Rickie Fowler (USA), Max Greyserman (USA)

6:08pm – Lucas Glover (USA), Tony Finau (USA), Max McGreevy (USA)

6:20pm – Garrick Higgo (RSA), Aaron Rai (ENG), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)

6:37pm – Jason Day (AUS), Alex Noren (SWE), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)

6:49pm – Andrew Novak (USA), Brian Harman (USA), Nick Taylor (CAN)

7:01pm – Russell Henley (USA), Harris English (USA), Corey Conners (CAN)

7:13pm – Sepp Straka (AUT), Harry Hall (ENG), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

7:25pm – Chris Gotterup (USA), Justin Rose (ENG), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)

7:37pm – Scottie Scheffler (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA), Si Woo Kim (KOR)

7:49pm – Min Woo Lee (AUS), Jordan Spieth (USA), Daniel Berger (USA)

8:01pm – Brian Campbell (USA), Wyndham Clark (USA), Marco Penge (ENG)

Round 2

3:15pm – Aldrich Potgieter (RSA), Ryan Fox (NZL), Sam Stevens (USA)

3:27pm – Tom Kim (KOR), Rickie Fowler (USA), Max Greyserman (USA)

3:39pm – Lucas Glover (USA), Tony Finau (USA), Max McGreevy (USA)

3:51pm – Garrick Higgo (RSA), Aaron Rai (ENG), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)

4:03pm – Jason Day (AUS), Alex Noren (SWE), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)

4:15pm – Andrew Novak (USA), Brian Harman (USA), Nick Taylor (CAN)

4:27pm – Russell Henley (USA), Harris English (USA), Corey Conners (CAN)

4:39pm – Sepp Straka (AUT), Harry Hall (ENG), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

4:56pm – Chris Gotterup (USA), Justin Rose (ENG), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)

5:08pm – Scottie Scheffler (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA), Si Woo Kim (KOR)

5:20pm – Min Woo Lee (AUS), Jordan Spieth (USA), Daniel Berger (USA)

5:32pm – Brian Campbell (USA), Wyndham Clark (USA), Marco Penge (ENG)

5:44pm – Sami Valimaki (FIN), J.T. Poston (USA), Rico Hoey (USA)

5:56pm – Kurt Kitayama (USA), Nico Echavarria (COL), Jake Knapp (USA)

6:08pm – Matt McCarty (USA), Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Taylor Pendrith (CAN)

6:20pm – Tom Hoge (USA), Bud Cauley (USA), Matti Schmid (GER)

6:37pm – Sahith Theegala (USA), Michael Kim (USA), Pierceson Coody (USA)

6:49pm – Ben Griffin (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA), Sam Burns (USA)

7:01pm – Maverick McNealy (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA), Jacob Bridgeman (USA)

7:13pm – Cameron Young (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Shane Lowry (IRL)

7:25pm – J.J. Spaun (USA), Ludvig Åberg (SWE), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

7:37pm – Collin Morikawa (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

7:49pm – Ryan Gerard (USA), Adam Scott (AUS), Patrick Rodgers (USA)

8:01pm – Kevin Yu (TPE), Max Homa (USA), Denny McCarthy (USA)

