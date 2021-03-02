How to watch Mercedes launch online and live stream time | first look at new F1 car

Accessibility Links

Check out the full details on how to watch the Mercedes F1 car launch live stream.

Mercedes F1 2021 car launch

Published:

Formula 1 car launch season is upon us with dominant champions Mercedes preparing to unveil what their new and improved ride will look like for the 2021 season.

For seven seasons, the German constructors have dominated F1 with Lewis Hamilton front and centre for six of those title wins.

Hamilton signed a new contract to extend his stint with Mercedes by another year, and is expected to be given another unprecedented machine to get to grips with for the new season.

The snappily-named Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance – let’s roll with Mercedes W12, shall we? – will be unveiled to the world in a slick announcement featuring team boss Toto Wolff, flanked by his returning drivers, Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the Mercedes launch will go ahead and how to watch it unfold live online.

What time is the Mercedes F1 launch?

The Mercedes F1 launch kicks off at 11am on Tuesday 2nd March 2021.

That’s 6am ET for fans in the USA hoping to catch a glimpse of the W12.

With just a few weeks until the season starts, it’s a later launch than usual, with just one pre-season testing weekend to take place – between 12th-14th March in Bahrain.

How to watch the Mercedes F1 launch

You can tune into the Mercedes launch from anywhere in the world via their official website or on YouTube.

You can set a reminder to come back to the live stream once the countdown runs out, at which point you can expect plenty more details about the car, its design, the possible return of the iconic silver livery and more.

Again, Wolff, Hamilton and Bottas will be present to discuss the car, Mercedes and all things F1 ahead of the new campaign.

