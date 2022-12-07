We had grown accustomed to four consecutive matches, from the hallowed 10am slot to the 7pm primetime platform, in the opening group stage rounds.

Civil unrest is brewing. The World Cup 2022 offers zero matches on TV today.

Those halcyon days were swiftly ended, replaced by four matches played in two time slots, followed by the knockout rounds and their meagre offering of just 180 minutes of live football on a daily basis. Until now.

Men and women of the UK are roaming aimlessly in the streets, reconnecting with loved ones, remembering their old lives before the World Cup - but this is against their wishes. They want more football.

RadioTimes.com rounds up why there are no World Cup matches on today, plus a glimmer of hope with the date when the next matches will take place.

Why are there no World Cup games today?

The World Cup is taking a breather. There are no games on today to allow players rest following such a busy schedule in the group stages and early knockout rounds.

For example, the number of full days between England's first four matches have been three, three and four.

The break between the Three Lions facing Senegal and France is five days.

It's still a cramped schedule, but players playing in continental club competitions are fairly accustomed to playing two games per week, most weeks.

Had there been no gap between the Round of 16 and quarter-finals, Brazil and Croatia would have had just one full day of rest between games – clearly an unsustainable way to play tournament football.

When is the next World Cup match?

Unfortunately, Wednesday isn't the only day off. There will be no games on Thursday, and there will also be a short break between the quarter-finals and the semi-finals.

The next match at the World Cup 2022 will be Croatia v Brazil at 3pm on Friday 9th December 2022.

Until then, stay strong, friends.

