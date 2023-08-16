Hinata Miyazawa of Japan remains in top spot with five strikes, while eliminated France, Germany, Netherlands and Sweden are all represented in the top pack of top scorers.

Remarkably, Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt is among the best-placed players to win the award as she will take part in the third-place play-off while those above her are out of lives.

England's hero and villain Lauren James could be in with a shout if she is restored to the line-up for the final against Spain this Sunday.

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the Women's World Cup top scorers in 2023.

Women's World Cup top scorers 2023

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) – 5 goals (1 assist) Kadidiatou Diani (France) – 4 goals (3 assists) Alexandra Popp (Germany) – 4 goals (0 assists) Jill Roord (Netherlands) – 4 goals (0 assists) Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden) – 4 goals (0 assists) Lauren James (England) – 3 goals (3 assists) Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) – 3 goals (2 assists) Jenni Hermoso (Spain) – 3 goals (2 assists) Lauren Hemp (England) – 3 goals (1 assist) Ary Borges (Brazil) – 3 goals (1 assist) Alba Redondo (Spain) – 3 goals (1 assist) Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) – 3 goals (0 assists) Sophie Haug (Norway) – 3 goals (0 assists) Eugénie Le Sommer (France) – 3 goals (0 assists) Hayley Raso (Australia) – 3 goals (0 assists)

Last updated: Wednesday 16th August

