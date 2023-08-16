Women's World Cup top scorers 2023: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Your complete guide to Women's World Cup top scorers in 2023, including who is most likely to go all the way and win the Golden Boot.
The Women's World Cup 2023 is brimming with the finest talents on the planet and top attackers are aiming to become top scorer in Australia.
A number of stars have racked up four goals in the tournament so far, with a standalone leader in the charts, but that could all change as none of those players' teams remain in the competition.
Hinata Miyazawa of Japan remains in top spot with five strikes, while eliminated France, Germany, Netherlands and Sweden are all represented in the top pack of top scorers.
Remarkably, Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt is among the best-placed players to win the award as she will take part in the third-place play-off while those above her are out of lives.
England's hero and villain Lauren James could be in with a shout if she is restored to the line-up for the final against Spain this Sunday.
Women's World Cup top scorers 2023
- Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) – 5 goals (1 assist)
- Kadidiatou Diani (France) – 4 goals (3 assists)
- Alexandra Popp (Germany) – 4 goals (0 assists)
- Jill Roord (Netherlands) – 4 goals (0 assists)
- Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden) – 4 goals (0 assists)
- Lauren James (England) – 3 goals (3 assists)
- Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) – 3 goals (2 assists)
- Jenni Hermoso (Spain) – 3 goals (2 assists)
- Lauren Hemp (England) – 3 goals (1 assist)
- Ary Borges (Brazil) – 3 goals (1 assist)
- Alba Redondo (Spain) – 3 goals (1 assist)
- Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) – 3 goals (0 assists)
- Sophie Haug (Norway) – 3 goals (0 assists)
- Eugénie Le Sommer (France) – 3 goals (0 assists)
- Hayley Raso (Australia) – 3 goals (0 assists)
Last updated: Wednesday 16th August
