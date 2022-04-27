The Hammers have a European Cup Winners' Cup in their cabinet but the Europa League crown would represent their first trophy in over 40 years.

West Ham head into one of the biggest games in their history this week as they gear up for the Europa League semi-finals against Frankfurt.

David Moyes' men have defeated a pair of heavyweights, Sevilla and Lyon, to reach the semi-finals and will relish the challenge against Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga side sit ninth in the German top flight and haven't won any of their last six domestic games, though they dispatched Barcelona in the Europa League quarter-finals after going 3-0 up in the away leg.

Barca struck back with two goals after 90 minutes, but Frankfurt held on to celebrate in front of approximately 30,000 fans who had bought tickets in the home end at the Nou Camp.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Frankfurt on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Frankfurt?

West Ham v Frankfurt will take place on Thursday 28th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Frankfurt will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week including RB Leipzig v Rangers on Thursday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Frankfurt on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Frankfurt online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Frankfurt team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku; Fornals, Bowen; Antonio

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Hasebe; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

West Ham v Frankfurt odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Frankfurt

West Ham players must control any nerves they have going into this one. They need to show the same maturity as they already have in this competition.

Frankfurt can't be quickly discounted from this one given their heroics against Barcelona, but West Ham head into a European semi-final tie as favourites.

Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice and Michail Antonio were all given a rest against Chelsea. They will be fresh and raring to go at the London Stadium. Bowen in particular could be the man to snatch any opportunities that fall his way to open up a home-leg advantage.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-1 Frankfurt (15/2 at Bet365)

