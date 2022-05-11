The Toffees travel to face doomed Watford this week as they catch up on rescheduled fixtures. They sit in 16th, with a game in hand and just one point clear of Burnley and Leeds beneath them.

Everton have given themselves a real shot at survival but the Premier League relegation waterline could be set as high as ever in 2022.

The current bottom eight teams have recorded just three victories in each of their last two games combined. Two of those wins belong to Frank Lampard's Everton.

Only three teams have ever been relegated during a 38-game season with 40 points or more. A win for Everton here would place them on 38 with Leeds and Burnley able to record a maximum haul of 42 for the season.

Watford are already dead and buried, 12 points short of the pace required to survive with six consecutive defeats finally sinking the Hornets' nest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Everton on TV and online.

When is Watford v Everton?

Watford v Everton will take place on Wednesday 11th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Arsenal on Thursday.

What TV channel is Watford v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Can you live stream Watford v Everton online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Watford v Everton team news

Watford predicted XI: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina; Sissoko, Kayembe, Etebo; Kalu, Pedro, Sema

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane; Iwobi, Delph, Doucoure, Mykolenko; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Watford v Everton odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Watford (7/2) Draw (11/4) Everton (3/4)*

Our prediction: Watford v Everton

Roy Hodgson has failed to inspire any kind of rhythm or rhyme from his Watford team and he has come under fierce scrutiny from Watford fans after soaking up the adulation of the Crystal Palace fans, where he is a fan favourite, just moments after they landed the killer blow on Watford at the weekend.

It could be a sour atmosphere at Vicarage Road. Hodgson appears to have lost the fans, and players may not have taken kindly to that now-infamous moment at Selhurst Park.

Everton must exploit any and every chance to press home an early advantage on Wednesday. If they can score early, they could rack up a big scoreline.

Our prediction: Watford 0-2 Everton (8/1 at bet365)

