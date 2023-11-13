U17 World Cup 2023 on TV: Schedule, channel details and live stream
Check out the full Under-17 World Cup 2023 schedule including kick-off times, TV channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
The U17 World Cup 2023 is well under way, with some of the brightest young talents in world football taking their skills to the global stage.
A host of elite superstars, from Neymar to Phil Foden, have lit up the U17 World Cup in editions gone by, with the stars of tomorrow on display today.
England, led by manager Greg Lincoln, kicked off their competition with a 10-0 drubbing of New Caledonia, and will hope to march on to more big victories.
The Young Lions won the tournament in 2017 and have called up 15 players from Premier League teams to feature as part of their 21-man squad in 2023.
The youngest player in the England squad, 16-year-old Chris Rigg, was born in June 2007 - and has already scored two goals in seven appearances for Championship side Sunderland in 2023/24.
Brazil enter the competition as reigning champions after they defeated Mexico 2-1 in the 2019 final. Player of the Tournament Gabriel Veron currently plies his trade for Porto B.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Under-17 World Cup 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream.
U17 World Cup 2023 on TV and live stream
Unfortunately, a deal has not been struck to show the Under-17 World Cup 2023 live on TV in the UK in the traditional sense.
However, fans can still tune in for every match via the official service FIFA+ for free.
The streaming platform will boast full coverage in the UK, though it may still disappoint fans to know the games won't be shown via one of the usual key broadcasters.
U17 World Cup 2023 fixtures
All UK times.
Group stage
Monday 13th November
Group A: Morocco v Ecuador (9am) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium
Group B: Spain v Mali (9am) Manahan Stadium
Group A: Indonesia v Panama (12pm) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium
Group B: Uzbekistan v Canada (12pm) Manahan Stadium
Tuesday 14th November
Group C: Brazil v New Caledonia (9am) Jakarta International Stadium
Group D: Senegal v Poland (9am) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium
Group C: England v IR Iran (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium
Group D: Japan v Argentina (12pm) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium
Wednesday 15th November
Group E: USA v Burkina Faso (9am) Jakarta International Stadium
Group F: Mexico v Venezuela (9am) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium
Group E: France v Korea Republic (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium
Group F: New Zealand v Germany (12pm) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium
Thursday 16th November
Group B: Canada v Mali (9am) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium
Group B: Uzbekistan v Spain (9am) Manahan Stadium
Group A: Morocco v Indonesia (12pm) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium
Group A: Ecuador v Panama (12pm) Manahan Stadium
Friday 17th November
Group D: Poland v Argentina (9am) Jakarta International Stadium
Group D: Senegal v Japan (9am) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium
Group C: England v Brazil (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium
Group C: IR Iran v New Caledonia (12pm) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium
Saturday 18th November
Group F: Germany v Venezuela (9am) Jakarta International Stadium
Group F: New Zealand v Mexico (9am) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium
Group E: USA v France (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium
Group E: Burkina Faso v Korea Republic (12pm) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium
Round of 16
Monday 20th November
Match 37: Group A runners-up v Group C runners-up (8:30am) Manahan Stadium
Match 38: Group B winners v Third-placed team from Group A, C or D (12pm) Manahan Stadium
Tuesday 21st November
Match 43: Group B runners-up v Group F runners-up (8:30am) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium
Match 44: Group F winners v Group E runners-up (8:30am) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium
Match 40: Group D winners v Third-placed team Group B, E or F (12pm) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium
Match 41: Group A winners v Third-placed team Group C, D or E (12pm) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium
Wednesday 22nd November
Match 42: Group C winners v Third-placed team Group A, B or F (8:30am) Jakarta International Stadium
Match 39: Group E winners v Group D runners-up (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium
Quarter-final
Friday 24th November
Match 45: Winner of Match 38 v Winner of Match 44 (8:30am) Jakarta International Stadium
Match 46: Winner of Match 37 v Winner of Match 40 (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium
Saturday 25th November
Match 47: Winner of Match 39 v Winner of Match 42 (8:30am) Manahan Stadium
Match 48: Winner of Match 43 v Winner of Match 41 (12pm) Manahan Stadium
Semi-final
Tuesday 28th November
Match 49: Winner of Match 46 v Winner of Match 45 (8:30am) Manahan Stadium
Match 50: Winner of Match 47 v Winner of Match 48 (12pm) Manahan Stadium
Third-place match
Friday 1st December
Match 51: Loser of Match 49 v Loser of Match 50 (12pm) Manahan Stadium
Final
Saturday 2nd December
Match 52: Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50 (12pm) Manahan Stadium
