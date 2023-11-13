England, led by manager Greg Lincoln, kicked off their competition with a 10-0 drubbing of New Caledonia, and will hope to march on to more big victories.

The Young Lions won the tournament in 2017 and have called up 15 players from Premier League teams to feature as part of their 21-man squad in 2023.

The youngest player in the England squad, 16-year-old Chris Rigg, was born in June 2007 - and has already scored two goals in seven appearances for Championship side Sunderland in 2023/24.

Brazil enter the competition as reigning champions after they defeated Mexico 2-1 in the 2019 final. Player of the Tournament Gabriel Veron currently plies his trade for Porto B.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Under-17 World Cup 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream.

U17 World Cup 2023 on TV and live stream

Unfortunately, a deal has not been struck to show the Under-17 World Cup 2023 live on TV in the UK in the traditional sense.

However, fans can still tune in for every match via the official service FIFA+ for free.

The streaming platform will boast full coverage in the UK, though it may still disappoint fans to know the games won't be shown via one of the usual key broadcasters.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

U17 World Cup 2023 fixtures

All UK times.

Group stage

Monday 13th November

Group A: Morocco v Ecuador (9am) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

Group B: Spain v Mali (9am) Manahan Stadium

Group A: Indonesia v Panama (12pm) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

Group B: Uzbekistan v Canada (12pm) Manahan Stadium

Tuesday 14th November

Group C: Brazil v New Caledonia (9am) Jakarta International Stadium

Group D: Senegal v Poland (9am) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

Group C: England v IR Iran (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium

Group D: Japan v Argentina (12pm) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

Wednesday 15th November

Group E: USA v Burkina Faso (9am) Jakarta International Stadium

Group F: Mexico v Venezuela (9am) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

Group E: France v Korea Republic (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium

Group F: New Zealand v Germany (12pm) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

Thursday 16th November

Group B: Canada v Mali (9am) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

Group B: Uzbekistan v Spain (9am) Manahan Stadium

Group A: Morocco v Indonesia (12pm) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

Group A: Ecuador v Panama (12pm) Manahan Stadium

Friday 17th November

Group D: Poland v Argentina (9am) Jakarta International Stadium

Group D: Senegal v Japan (9am) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

Group C: England v Brazil (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium

Group C: IR Iran v New Caledonia (12pm) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

Saturday 18th November

Group F: Germany v Venezuela (9am) Jakarta International Stadium

Group F: New Zealand v Mexico (9am) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

Group E: USA v France (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium

Group E: Burkina Faso v Korea Republic (12pm) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

Round of 16

Monday 20th November

Match 37: Group A runners-up v Group C runners-up (8:30am) Manahan Stadium

Match 38: Group B winners v Third-placed team from Group A, C or D (12pm) Manahan Stadium

Tuesday 21st November

Match 43: Group B runners-up v Group F runners-up (8:30am) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

Match 44: Group F winners v Group E runners-up (8:30am) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

Match 40: Group D winners v Third-placed team Group B, E or F (12pm) Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

Match 41: Group A winners v Third-placed team Group C, D or E (12pm) Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

Wednesday 22nd November

Match 42: Group C winners v Third-placed team Group A, B or F (8:30am) Jakarta International Stadium

Match 39: Group E winners v Group D runners-up (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium

Quarter-final

Friday 24th November

Match 45: Winner of Match 38 v Winner of Match 44 (8:30am) Jakarta International Stadium

Match 46: Winner of Match 37 v Winner of Match 40 (12pm) Jakarta International Stadium

Saturday 25th November

Match 47: Winner of Match 39 v Winner of Match 42 (8:30am) Manahan Stadium

Match 48: Winner of Match 43 v Winner of Match 41 (12pm) Manahan Stadium

Semi-final

Tuesday 28th November

Match 49: Winner of Match 46 v Winner of Match 45 (8:30am) Manahan Stadium

Match 50: Winner of Match 47 v Winner of Match 48 (12pm) Manahan Stadium

Third-place match

Friday 1st December

Match 51: Loser of Match 49 v Loser of Match 50 (12pm) Manahan Stadium

Final

Saturday 2nd December

Match 52: Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50 (12pm) Manahan Stadium

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.