The Black Cats have relished their status as a Championship club following an overdue promotion from League One via the play-offs last term.

Sunderland can go top of the Championship this weekend as they welcome Norwich to the Stadium of Light for a clash in front of the TV cameras.

Boss Alex Neil has guided his young squad to fifth in the league, while strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms are joint-second in the top scorers chart with three apiece already this term.

Norwich have Josh Sargent to thank for providing their first two wins of the season. The US striker has scored three goals in his last two outings to secure six points for his team.

However, the Canaries had initially only picked up one point from their opening three games. Dean Smith is under pressure to mount a bid for promotion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Norwich on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Sunderland v Norwich?

Sunderland v Norwich will take place on Saturday 27th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sunderland v Norwich will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Championship games taking place this weekend, including Luton v Sheffield United on TV.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sunderland v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sunderland v Norwich team news

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; O'Nien, Batth, Cirkin; Gooch, Embleton, Evans, Clarke; Pritchard; Stewart, Simms.

Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, McLean; Dowell, Gibbs, Nunez; Sinani, Sargent, Hernandez.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Sunderland v Norwich odds

In working partnership with the RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sunderland (2/1) Draw (23/10) Norwich (13/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Sunderland v Norwich

Sunderland have two victories to their name but, in reality, their performances have warranted more. They were moments from victory over QPR but let a two-goal lead slip in added time, while they were unlucky not to get something away to league leaders Sheffield United despite playing an hour with 10 men. Neil is building something special on Wearside and will fancy his chances against his former team on home soil.

Our prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Norwich (10/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.