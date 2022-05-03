The Foxes have enjoyed a steady trickle of silver flowing into the King Power Stadium over the last few years. Their stunning 2015/16 Premier League title has been followed up by the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Leicester are 90 minutes away from the inaugural Europa Conference League final but face a tough test in the shape of Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Italy.

It's hard to imagine Leicester were particularly enthused about the idea of entering the Europa Conference League, the third tier of European football, but now they are approaching the final hurdles, they will be determined to go all the way.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been way off the pace in 2021/22. They sit 11th in the Premier League table with little chance of qualifying for any European competitions. Victory in the Europa Conference League would earn them Europa League football next term.

Standing in their way, Jose Mourinho and his Roma team who face a similar issue. They are not certain to qualify for the Europa League next term so victory here could offer an alternative route.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Roma v Leicester on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Roma v Leicester?

Roma v Leicester will take place on Thursday 5th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Roma v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week including Real Madrid v Man City on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Roma v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Roma v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Roma v Leicester team news

Roma predicted XI: TBC

Leicester predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Roma v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Roma (23/20) Draw (23/10) Leicester (5/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Roma v Leicester

Neither side is a predictable one. Roma have veered up and down all season, while Leicester have simply failed to ignite on a consistent basis in 2021/22.

The difference between the sides? Roma boast a prolific, reliable goalscorer in the shape of Tammy Abraham. In contrast, Leicester's talisman Jamie Vardy appears to be in decline, while Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho have failed to deliver a stream of returns.

A match-winner like Abraham is likely to swing this one. Leicester do boast the likes of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans but they will be up against it in Rome.

Our prediction: Roma 2-1 Leicester (8/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.