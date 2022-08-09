Last season's Europa League finalists were handed a Champions League qualifier place after the Scottish Premiership was awarded an extra European spot due to no Russian teams featuring in the tournament.

Rangers will be desperate to avoid blowing their chance of elite Champions League football at the first hurdle in 2022/23.

However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men were defeated 2-0 by Belgian runners-up Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of their tie and must now fight back from a major deficit.

Rangers fans will still believe their team can upset the odds on the continent once more and secure a big victory at Ibrox, but their hopes of Champions League qualification hang precariously in the balance.

Should Rangers overturn the deficit to progress, they will face the winner of Monaco and PSV in a play-off for a place in the Champions League group stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise?

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise will take place on Tuesday 9th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise on?

Unfortunately this game has not been selected for live broadcast on TV, but further rounds of the competition will be shown on BT Sport.

How to live stream Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise online

Currently, the only way to watch the game live without being in the stands at Ibrox is to stream it via RangersTV for a one-off fee of £9.99.

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise team news

Rangers predicted XI: McLaughlin, Barišić, Souttar, Goldson, Tavernier, Lundstram, Kamara, Lawrence, Kent, Morelos, Tillman.

Union Saint-Gilloise predicted XI: Moris, Burgess, Sykes, Van der Heyden, Nieukwoop, Lapoussin, Amani, Lynen, Teuma, Adingra, Vanzeir.

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise

Rangers messed up in their first leg encounter. They were leggy and probably underestimated their opposition. They have more minutes in their legs and won't make the same mistakes again. Expect a gutsy display with Champions League football on the line.

Our prediction: Rangers 3-1 Union Saint-Gilloise (12/1 at Bet365)

