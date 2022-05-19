A victory for Robbie Neilson's side would see the club get their hands on their first major Scottish trophy since 2011/12 – a feat made all the more impressive given they only returned to the top tier this season.

Just a week on from a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Rangers, Hearts take on the Glasgow club in the final of the Scottish Cup as they look to cap an impressive season with some silverware.

Rangers have had the beating of Hearts this term, though, winning three of the four games between the two clubs this season and hammering them 5-0 back in February.

They were too good for Saturday's opponents when they two faced off at Tynecastle Park on the weekend but the form book is so often thrown out of the window when it comes to cup football.

Hearts will be the fresher side as well given the Gers' midweek European responsibilities, and that should close the gap between the pair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Hearts on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Hearts?

Rangers v Hearts will take place on Saturday 21st May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Hearts will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Hearts on?

The match will be televised on BBC One Scotland from 2pm as well as on Premier Sports 1 from 2:30pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Rangers v Hearts online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app. You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Hearts team news

Rangers predicted XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Sands, Balogun, Barisic; Davis, Ramsey, Arfield; Diallo, Aribo, Kent

Hearts predicted XI: Gordon; Sibbick, Souttar, Cochrane; Atkinson, Haring, Halliday, Devlin, Ginnelly; Boyce, Simms

Rangers v Hearts odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Hearts

Hearts' record against the Gers this season is poor but there would be not better time for them to change it.

It's been an impressive season for the Edinburgh club and finishing it with silverware would make in a particularly memorable one.

The Europa League final is clearly going to have disrupted Rangers' preparations and some changes will have to be made, which may make it a tighter contest but Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side should still be able to get the job done and cap the season off in style.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hearts (15/2 at bet365)

