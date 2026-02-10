The Premier League returns with a full midweek slate of fixtures all televised live on TNT Sports and discovery+ this week.

Each week, RadioTimes.com Sport Editor Michael Potts and Sport Writer Ned Holmes present their Premier League predictions, but they're taking a week off to give TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole the reins to show off his expertise.

The former West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa midfielder has gone for wins for three of his former teams – but there's a shock result among them.

How many picks will he get right in Matchweek 26?

Premier League predictions this weekend – Matchweek 26

Tuesday 10th February

Chelsea 2-1 Leeds – TNT Sports 4 (kick-off 7:30pm)

Chelsea v Leeds: Cole Palmer netted a hat-trick last weekend. Getty Images

JC: It's a wonderful start for Liam Rosenior, six wins out of eight. Tactically, he's tweaked rather than revolutionised on top of what Enzo was doing. They had a great result at the weekend, Cole Palmer scoring a hat-trick is huge for Chelsea. Leeds have been a revelation, particularly at home, but not as much away from home. I can only see a home win here. Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro to score.

Everton 2-2 Bournemouth – TNT Sports 5 (kick-off 7:30pm)

JC: This game is tough to call. David Moyes and Andoni Iraola, they've been brilliant, unsung managers. With Bournemouth, how well they did earlier in the season, they lost their whole back four, more or less, so he's done an incredible job down there. And for Everton, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is one of my favourite players to watch in the Premier League – brilliant player. I think this will be a draw.

Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle – TNT Sports 3 (kick-off 7:30pm)

JC: Wow. This is incredibly tough. Spurs are six points off the relegation zone and if they don't get something here and West Ham win... Newcastle in the Champions League are fantastic but in the Premier League they fall away. I just can't really see either of these teams winning a game at the moment.

West Ham 2-1 Manchester United – TNT Sports 1 (kick-off 8:15pm)

West Ham v Manchester United: Crysencio Summerville is a man in form. Getty Images

JC: The signings [for West Ham] have been fantastic, given them that energy. They were brilliant in the first half against Chelsea. For West Ham, will it be too little, too late? But I like what I'm seeing on the pitch. I'm going to back West Ham to win here. Michael Carrick has been incredible for Manchester United, but I've got a feeling West Ham will be rocking for this game. The fans are enjoying watching the team and Crysencio Summerville is going to be one of the players of the last part of the season.

Wednesday 11th February

Aston Villa 3-2 Brighton – TNT Sports 3 (kick-off 7:30pm)

JC: Villa have just fallen off – I expected them to drop off. And Brighton have underachieved this year. I think the whole structure of the club, you will have a lull when you sell, so I'm going to go Villa to kick back on. Morgan Rogers is one of my favourite players to watch. He's staking the claim for the No. 10 position for England.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley – TNT Sports 5 (kick-off 7:30pm)

JC: The best thing that happened for Palace was Mateta's deal falling through. I think that is so crucial for that club. He's the missing link that will win games like this. If he's fit and playing, I back Palace to win the game. I feel for Scotty Parker because he's tried to come up and the squad's just not good enough. The recruitment has not been good enough in the summer. You look at what Sunderland have done and compare it to Burnley, it's chalk and cheese.

Man City 3-0 Fulham – TNT Sports 4 (kick-off 7:30pm)

Manchester City v Fulham: Erling Haaland is back among the goals. Getty Images

JC: Fulham under Marco Silva are the perennial underdogs, aren't they? They don't get enough credit for what he's done there. He's an old-fashioned manager, I think the club is run quite well because players coming into the club are not there for commercial interest, they're there to improve the team and keep it in the Premier League. Having said that, I think Man City will kick on now with Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guehi, Rodri getting back into the swing of things, Omar Marmoush coming back from injury building up slowly, Erling Haaland scoring goals...

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Wolves – TNT Sports 6 (kick-off 7:30pm)

JC: I think Rob Edwards has done a really good job in, not accepting the fate of the club, but understanding where there are. Bringing in people like Adam Armstrong, they're preparing for the Championship to bounce straight back up. And I think they will. Crucially, their performances have got better. Having said that, I just think Forest should have too much for them at home. And it's a must-win for Forest. They'll recognise West Ham's improvement and know that they need to put points on the board.

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool – TNT Sports 1 (kick-off 8:15pm)

Sunderland v Liverpool: Brian Brobbey has impressed leading the line for Sunderland. Getty Images

JC: This is a fantastic game. Sunderland have done such an incredible job. I'm doing this game with TNT Sports. I'm looking forward to it. I always loved playing at the Stadium of Light. It was always a great atmosphere back in the day with Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips. And they've got the champions coming up. This is what you come up to the Premier League for – big games like this. The way Sunderland play, the recruitment in the summer, they have just been phenomenal, and the Stadium of Light is the extra factor.

Thursday 12th February

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – TNT Sports 1 (kick-off 8pm)

JC: It's the battle of the set-piece specialists! Arsenal would have been on the floor with that Man City result at the weekend. This is a tricky game going away to Brentford. I think in Arsenal's run-in, this is one they will look at and there'll be an asterisk on it, knowing how difficult it'll be. This is where we need to see their minerals. This is another test, so I'm going to go with Brentford to get a point here and blow the title race wide open. Igor Thiago is one of the best centre forwards in European football. I love him. I'd love to play with him, and it's going to be interesting watching him up against Gabriel and William Saliba. Expect a few fouls.

