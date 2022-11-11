The World Cup has landed and Premier League superstars are set to flock to Qatar for the biggest sports tournament on the planet.

There is often a collective groan when the Premier League breaks for international duty. Not this time.

Of course, there will be some who complain about the lack of domestic football over the coming weeks but with so much international action coming up in the next few weeks, excitement is building and ambitions are rising.

Given its status as the most lucrative football division in the world, the Premier League is a melting pot of superstar talents from across the globe with virtually every squad at the World Cup set to feature a player plying their trade in England.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how long the World Cup break will last and when the Premier League will return to our screens.

When does the Premier League return after the World Cup?

The Premier League will return after the World Cup on Monday 26th December 2022 – Boxing Day!

One of the primary concerns football fans raised about the prospect of a winter World Cup was the notion that Christmas football would be scrapped.

Of course, much of the December slate has been wiped clean of all Premier League games, but Boxing Day matches are part of the fabric of English football.

What better way to welcome back domestic football than with a tremendous feast of games, all live on Amazon Prime Video.

Monday 26th December

Brentford v Tottenham (12:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Crystal Palace v Fulham (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Wolves (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Southampton v Brighton (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Aston Villa v Liverpool (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal v West Ham (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 27th December

Chelsea v Bournemouth (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 28th December

Leeds v Manchester City (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

