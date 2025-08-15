Sustainability is the word of the day in 2025, and we're backing a cluster of stars to be recycled and refreshed for use in 2025/26.

These sleeper stars are going under the radar ahead of the new season, including two signings from last summer who failed to deliver but shouldn't be written off just yet, plus a £50million signing from this summer who should be receiving greater hype than he currently is.

RadioTimes.com brings you three overlooked Premier League players ready to make an impact in 2025/26.

Premier League sleeper stars

Niclas Füllkrug (West Ham)

The Big Man Summer of 2024 culminated in West Ham making the most West Ham signing imaginable as they saw Niclas Füllkrug unexpectedly rampaging through the Champions League rounds with Dortmund and couldn't wait to throw enormous wads of cash at him.

A Big Man Season failed to materialise last term, but the Hammers' recent signings hint at the beefy German frontman being afforded another chance to prove himself as the main man.

El Hadji Malick Diouf has already made his intentions clear in pre-season with a number of superb, classic crosses into the box from the left, while Callum Wilson's arrival shouldn't threaten Füllkrug's place in the team. With Jarrod Bowen buzzing around him, Füllkrug should have everything he needs to finally get up and running.

Manuel Ugarte (Man Utd)

Arguably the biggest swing in this list is Manuel Ugarte, who was unable to affect Manchester United's horrid slide towards a genuine relegation battle last season.

The former PSG ace signed for £42m last summer but looked about a 10th of his value according to the eye test. However, Ruben Amorim's first pre-season with United could provide a sorely-required reset – and Ugarte may earn a second chance to settle.

Digging into the numbers, he's a up there in the 98th percentile for tackles made per 90 minutes across the five top leagues in Europe and also into the 90s for interceptions and blocks. His passing stats – and general involvement – need a jolt, but if United's new-look attacking trio click, he could evolve into a fine destroyer behind them.

Noni Madueke (Arsenal)

Social media didn't really know what to do with itself when Noni Madueke joined Arsenal earlier in the summer. Attacking signings around the £50m mark are usually greeted by ludicrous jubilation regardless of the player's pedigree, but Madueke was met with uncertain politeness.

The Gunners paid a premium price for Madueke, but he could be one of the smartest signings of the window in time. He is a major upgrade on Raheem Sterling, whose switch from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates did not go to plan, and will ease the burden on Bukayo Saka, who is prone to being understandably overused by Mikel Arteta.

Madueke ranks in the 99th percentile for progressive carries per 90 minutes for attacking midfielders and wingers in the big five leagues, plus the Champions League and Europa League, over the last year. He will add explosiveness to Arsenal's occasionally pedestrian attack, and is versatile enough to shift out to the left, if required.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

I appreciate Foden is pushing the definition of a 'sleeper' star having already revealed his many, many qualities in prior campaigns. However, his showing in 2024/25 was clearly sub-standard and he is under pressure to find form this time around.

That said, if you dig into the numbers from last year, there is cause for optimism. Foden made 20 starts and eight substitute appearances, playing just over half of the available minutes in the season. He recorded 5.2 xG and actually over-performed with seven goals to his name. Foden also accumulated an xAG (expected assists) of 4.8, but was only credited with two assists.

Of course, xG can be a rudimentary measurement and his attacking stats per 90 minutes were down across the board compared to the likes of Cole Palmer last term, but an injury-free clean run of matches to start the season could bring City's homegrown hero back to life.

