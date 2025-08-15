Arsenal, Liverpool and newly-promoted Sunderland appear to have made some of the most shrewd moves in the window so far, while west London duo Fulham and Brentford are still biding their time – though we're not sure why.

RadioTimes.com brings you every Premier League team's best transfer deal so far this summer.

Every Premier League team's best transfer deal

Arsenal – Viktor Gyökeres

Anyone expecting Viktor Gyökeres to net 30 goals this term is going to be sorely disappointed, but he doesn't need a ferocious haul to have a massive impact this season.

The Gunners finished second last season with none of their squad hitting double figures for goals in the Premier League. If Gyökeres can land a relatively modest 15-goal haul and bring players into the game around him, he could be the difference-maker in a title race. MP

Aston Villa – Evann Guessand

Evann Guessand Getty Images

Aston Villa needed more firepower after last season’s loanees departed and Evann Guessand will certainly provide it.

The forward does his best work drifting off the right flank and should provide Unai Emery with another weapon.

If he can get used to the Premier League quickly, he will be a nightmare for opposition defences. NH

Bournemouth – Bafodé Diakité

It's not so much that Bafodé Diakité is a phenomenal signing for Bournemouth, more that he needs to be a phenomenal signing for Bournemouth.

The Cherries have sold three of their accomplished backline from last term and their goalkeeper has also fled the scene, meaning Diakité is both their biggest and most important signing to date. No pressure. MP

Brentford – Caoimhín Kelleher

In a summer of change at Brentford, the arrival of Caoimhín Kelleher from Liverpool must be seen as a real positive.

He did an excellent job deputising for Alisson last season and, at 26, his best years as a goalkeeper are surely ahead of him.

That Liverpool fans were gutted to lose him says it all. NH

Brighton – Charalampos Kostoulas

Brighton may be the safest team in the Premier League right now. Free from any danger of relegation, unburdened by fanciful expectations of winning the thing.

They can afford themselves a summer to focus stockpiling new talents to sell to Chelsea for a billion pounds next year. Three of their six new boys are teenagers, two are under 24. Charalampos Kostoulas found the net seven times in 22 Super League games for Olympiacos by the age of 17, and could be the next superstar to make a name for himself on the south coast. MP

Burnley – Lesley Ugochukwu

Burnley’s summer transfer business has been a little underwhelming, but signing Lesley Ugochukwu from Chelsea could prove to be a masterstroke.

The defensive midfielder breaks up play well – combining excellent reading of the game and plenty of physicality – while he is effective at progressing the ball as well.

Still just 21, the Clarets could turn a tasty profit on Ugochukwu before long. NH

Chelsea – Liam Delap

Liam Delap Getty Images

João Pedro is rightly grabbing headlines following an impressively fast start for the Blues at the Club World Cup, but don't sleep on Liam Delap.

He was one of the first major transfer deals to go through this summer, and could be one of the best. Delap is an old-fashioned No. 9 who will bully and bruise defenders all day long for the cause. A breakout season could see him branded as heir-apparent to Harry Kane at the World Cup next year. MP

Crystal Palace – Borna Sosa

Borna Sosa’s physical defending and quality in the final third may quickly mean he becomes a fan favourite at Selhurst Park.

The wing-back could be a real asset for Oliver Glasner’s side with raiding runs down the left and quality delivery into the box. NH

Everton – Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish is the people's footballer. In full flight, he will get bums off seats like few others can do. Landing at Everton is a perfect deal for club and player.

There's no doubt his move to Manchester City has proven disastrous, but all is not lost. At Everton, he will be the big name on campus, like at Aston Villa previously. Everything will run through him, and neutrals across the nation will hope he can rediscover his best self in 2025/26. MP

Fulham – Benjamin Lecomte

It's been a quiet summer for Fulham, with veteran goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte their only addition to date.

A proven quantity in French football, the 34-year-old will provide cover and competition for Bernd Leno between the sticks. NH

Leeds – Lucas Perri

Daniel Farke did not want Illan Meslier anywhere near the sticks during Leeds' comeback season. Karl Darlow finished last year's campaign in goal following a string of high-profile errors from Meslier that could have derailed their promotion campaign.

Adding insult to injury, Lucas Perri has come in to shunt Meslier further back in the queue. Former Lyon star Perri signed on a cut-price deal following the French club's recent turmoil and should offer experience and calm between the posts. MP

Liverpool – Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is one of the most exciting talents in the game and is primed to make the step up to world class at Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder can pull defences apart with his creativity and passing while his goal threat cannot be overlooked either. The rest of the Premier League should be worried. NH

Manchester City – Tijjani Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders Getty Images

Reijnders feels like the player we're all going to be talking about for the first few months of the new Premier League season. The Dutchman will slot into the Manchester City midfield and function as a Swiss Army knife in the centre of it all.

He is a box-to-box star with passing ability, tackling nous and an eye for goal. He will do a little bit of everything for City. Their season could live or die with him. MP

Manchester United – Matheus Cunha

As brilliant as he is, the pressure of scoring and creating goals has weighed too heavily on Bruno Fernandes in recent seasons. Matheus Cunha’s arrival should lighten that load.

His intelligence, quick feet and lethal finishing will help Man Utd win games – as his 27 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League across the past two seasons illustrate. NH

Newcastle – Anthony Elanga

Jacob Murphy may feel a little hard done by to see his club spend so much money to replace him following the best season of his career to date, but Anthony Elanga feels like the final piece of a puzzle for the Magpies.

Their warrior midfield trio of Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, flanked by Anthony Gordon and spearheaded by the now-AWOL Alexander Isak, needed an elite dash of quality on the right flank: enter Elanga. Of course, Isak's likely departure means they are likely to be scrambling to plug another hole. MP

Nottingham Forest – Dan Ndoye

Anthony Elanga’s departure is a blow for Nottingham Forest, but new arrival Dan Ndoye can help Reds fans to quickly forget about it.

His rapid pace, direct style and hunger to get into dangerous positions helped him score goals and create chances in Serie A – expect more of the same in the Premier League. NH

Sunderland – Granit Xhaka

You didn't have this one on your 2025 bingo card, did you? Days after Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag declared Granit Xhaka to be "too important to let go", the Swiss international hard man was donning red and white.

Sunderland's young squad has a new captain, a thoroughbred leader and invaluable experience that should lift every player around him. He may be the most ambitious, effective signing any of the newly-promoted teams have made so far. MP

Tottenham – João Palhinha

Joao Palhinha Getty Images

The season-long loan deal for Bayern Munich’s João Palhinha has flown under the radar. He could quickly become a key cog in Thomas Frank’s side this term and help bring stability at Spurs.

The 30-year-old was one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League at Fulham – he should resume that role in North London. NH

West Ham – El Hadji Malick Diouf

No, it's not just because he's called El Hadji Diouf, although this is a joyful coincidence for all. The 20-year-old left-sided player can play at full-back, wing-back or even the left-wing and has already demonstrated his ability in pre-season.

Diouf showcased his crossing ability on several occasions, and Niclas Füllkrug's forehead feels like a lovely address to make his deliveries. We're shipping that duo as the next partnership the streets won't forget. MP

Wolves – Jørgen Strand Larsen

Jørgen Strand Larsen may have spent last season at Wolves but signing him permanently, in a deal worth a reported £23 million, still represents outstanding business.

The 25-year-old showed his quality up top in the second half of 2024/25, bagging seven goals in his last nine games, and could be one of the Premier League’s breakout stars this year. NH

