Elsewhere, Aston Villa face Brighton & Hove Albion live on TNT Sports, Nottingham Forest take on Brentford and there's a west London derby with a twist of fortunes live on Monday Night Football.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predictions for Week 7 of 2023/24.

Premier League predictions 2023/24 – Week 7

Saturday 30th September

Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby celebrate for Aston Villa. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton (12:30pm) TNT Sports

A proper 'best of the rest' battle. Brighton have outscored the rest of the league, while Villa offer plenty of variety themselves, with Moussa Diaby enjoying a stellar start to life in the Premier League. Expect a knife-edge occasion that could easily fall either way – or land precisely in the middle.

Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace (3pm)

Manchester United feel near-impossible to read right now. They showed spirit in defeat to Bayern Munich, scoring three at the Allianz, the same number of goals they've scored in their last three Premier League outings. They actually defeated Palace 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup edition of this fixture on Tuesday night, a mood-boosting result but one they must repeat on Saturday to ignite their ailing Premier League campaign.

Newcastle 2-0 Burnley (3pm)

Nobody saw that coming, and nobody should expect a repeat. Newcastle United's eye-popping 8-0 humiliation of Sheffield United proved the quality, threat and vibrance of this team in full swing. Burnley have shown a streak of resilience in recent weeks, but have found the next just four times in 2023/24 so far. A trip to Tyneside looks daunting.

More like this

Wolves 1-2 Man City (3pm)

It's looking like another one of those seasons, isn't it? Manchester City have appeared faultless so far. Sixteen goals, just three conceded, six wins from six. In Wolves' favour, City are without the suspended Rodri and injury absentees Mateo Kovačić, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones, all of whom could feature – and have featured – in the heart of a Pep Guardiola midfield. Let's face it, they'll still find a way through.

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (3pm)

Bournemouth players are likely to be huffing and puffing just watching Arsenal's relentless pressing against Tottenham in their match tapes this week. The Cherries must dig deep and keep their cool with such little time to think on the ball. Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, but they boast a deep armoury capable of making the most of chances to impress.

West Ham 3-1 Sheffield United (3pm)

The Hammers' only two defeats of the season have come against Manchester City and Liverpool in the last two weeks, both 3-1 scorelines. This home encounter should represent a change of pace and mentality. Sheffield United will be desperate for a backlash display, but they aren't always easy to muster. The Blades have conceded a league-high four goals from set-pieces in 2023/24 already. Good job they're not up against renowned specialist James Ward-Pro... ah.

Everton 1-0 Luton (3pm)

If ever a team needed a surprise away win, it was Everton - and it was last weekend. Now it's Luton and it's this weekend. The Toffees stuck a 3-1 victory on the board at Brentford last time out, a mighty relief for Sean Dyche, whose men have shown dashes of spirit in recent outings, even if points haven't flowed freely. Luton were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by minnows Exeter in midweek and relied on Wolves going down to 10 men for 50 minutes and a second-half penalty to scrape a draw against them. They need points by any means necessary, but Everton will hope to build momentum.

Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Tottenham have been a joy to behold in 2023/24 so far, with refreshing impetus in attack, James Maddison sat in the cockpit of all things positive and Son Heung-min taking up the burden of centre forward with style and composure. Liverpool have scored three goals in 10 of their last 12 matches – including a handful of summer friendlies – proving their credentials as bona fide title challengers. This should be another box office encounter live on Sky.

Sunday 1st October

Morgan Gibbs-White for Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Brentford (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Brentford's lack of an Ivan Toney appears to be catching up to them, with a lack of clinical edge leading to a pair of draws and a one-goal defeat – thanks to a penalty – in their recent outings, prior to a shock loss at home to Everton. Only one of Forest's matches in 2023/24 has ended with either side two goals to the advantage, and that was away to Manchester City. In matches such as this one, that clinical edge could make all the difference.

Monday 2nd October

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

The pride of west London head into battle searching for much-needed points following an unsettled start to the campaign, illuminated by a streaky run of form. But enough about Fulham, Chelsea are even more desperate for points on the board. Based on expected points (xPts), the Blues may feel hard done by. The stat puts them on 11 xPts, fifth in an xPts league table, more than double their actual total of five and position of 14th. With just five real-world goals to their name (far below their xG total of 11.83), the issue for Chelsea is stark and clear, yet immensely tricky to resolve on a billion-pound budget. Apparently.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.