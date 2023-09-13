RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predictions for Week 5 of 2023/24.

Premier League predictions 2023/24 – Week 5

Saturday 16th September

Wolves 0-2 Liverpool (12:30pm) TNT Sports

Wolves have huffed and puffed in the early stages of the season. They've stuck in more tackles per game than any other team in the Premier League, as well as being dispossessed more than any other team, hinting at a combination of robust ability to defend and not a great deal of composure when it comes to converting possession into threat. Liverpool haven't looked extraordinary, but the squad is loaded with too many match-winners not to claim a victory here.

Fulham 1-2 Luton (3pm)

Luton have endured a tough welcome to the Premier League so far, but they have a shot at scraping themselves off the launchpad this weekend. Fulham have the second lowest xG per match in the top flight (0.75) and have conceded the second most goals so far. Luton will be fired up to face a rival after three matches against teams competing for Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Sheffield United (3pm)

Gone are the days of teams simply playing good football with -ball suffixed to the end of a gaffer's name. Tottenham fans are riding the wave of Angeball into the 2023/24 season, with James Maddison assuming the talisman role from Harry Kane, while a hat-trick from Son Heung-Min has raised plenty of spirits around north London. Spurs have scored 11 in four so far, while Sheffield United boast the third-poorest xGA in the league.

West Ham 1-1 Man City (3pm)

Not many people would have put this one down as a 'winner goes top of the Premier League' clash, but here we are. West Ham have seen less of the ball (36.3%) than 17 other teams this season, while City have controlled the ball in typically dominant fashion. On paper, it takes boldness – or a touch of madness – to bet against City, but they simply can't win 'em all. The Hammers know how to play without the ball, they know how to counter attack effectively, and Jarrod Bowen will relish the chance to run at City's back line.

Man Utd 1-2 Brighton (3pm)

United have narrowly defeated two teams expected to duel in the relegation mire, and have been confidently dispatched by two teams shooting for the moon. Brighton fall into the latter camp and arrive at Old Trafford as the favourites. Sincerely. Their xG of 2.53 per game stands head, shoulders and torso above the crowd so far, and they have scored 12 goals – that's more than any other team after four matches. United should be worried, because if their creaking, leaking defence is unprepared, this one could turn nasty.

Aston Villa 2-2 Crystal Palace (3pm)

This should be a thoroughly entertaining encounter between two teams expected to be looking up, rather than over their shoulder, in 2023/24. Both sides have shown flashes of pace and top quality, without finding consistency. An interesting note: Palace have looked particularly dominant in the air, with more aerial duel victories than every team aside from Nottingham Forest, while Aston Villa have won fewer than every other team bar Newcastle.

Newcastle 1-1 Brentford (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

The Magpies have failed to soar as expected in 2023/24 so far. They boast plenty of steel, supported by more fouls and yellow cards than any other team in the league, but have suffered against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton - three teams they are expected to challenge in the top six battle this season. Eddie Howe must keep his players focused on this game right here, rather than allow minds to wander to the San Siro, where they face AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Sunday 17th September

Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

It has been a case of all the gear, no idea for Chelsea so far this campaign. They've seen more of the ball (70.8%) than any other team in the Premier League this season and done virtually nothing fruitful with it. The Blues racked up 77% possession against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, recording 713 passes to Forest's 230, but the visitors struck a killer blow and, more damningly, were allowed to defend their lead for the entirety of the second half. Chelsea produced two shots on target from 21 efforts. They lack clear chances and clinical finishers. Worrying.

Everton 0-3 Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Has a team ever looked more 'relegated' than Everton in the first three matches of a new season? Probably not. Their woeful start was underlined by a 4-0 torment at the hands of Aston Villa, and six of Fulham/Wolves's combined seven points to date were earned at Goodison Park. They produced a spirited showing to draw with Sheffield United but they have Jordan Pickford to thank for that. Arsenal arrive with business to attend to at the back, but a party at the front in prospect on Merseyside.

Monday 18th September

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Forest are the anti-Kompany of the Premier League. While Burnley boss Vincent Kompany loves to get his team on the ball, Forest are very content to sit without it. They've seen just 32.3% of the ball so far this season, less than any other team, but have used it effectively with counter-attacking success and Taiwo Awoniyi in red-hot form. Burnley will see this as an opportunity to play their most natural game, to exert themselves, flex their muscles, but they will need to be at their best to secure their first point of the campaign.

