Spurs face Chelsea in a grudge match for the ages on Monday Night Football with Mauricio Pochettino set to receive a frosty reception on his return to north London.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Manchester City face strugglers Luton and Bournemouth as they each bid to close the gap to the top.

Arsenal face in-form Newcastle as they bid to bounce back from a midweek Carabao Cup defeat – and dismal display – against West Ham.

At the bottom of the table, Sheffield United sit with just a solitary point to their name and will be desperate to make the most of a home clash against bottom-half Wolves.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predictions for Week 11 of 2023/24.

Premier League predictions 2023/24 – Week 11

We run through our hottest predictions ahead of Week 11 in the Premier League 2023/24 season in our video guide.

Watch the video at the top of this page to find out who we're tipping for glory.

