And with just three Premier League fixtures remaining, Jose Mourinho’s men have it all to play for.

Toon boss Steve Bruce will be scrambling to get his players ready for this tie after back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Watford.

Can Newcastle hit back here or will Spurs command the play on Tyneside?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Tottenham game on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Tottenham on TV?

Newcastle v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Tottenham odds

Newcastle v Tottenham team news

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin is a worry for Wednesday night after suffering a knock against Wolves last time out.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles could also be a concern after being subbed off late at the weekend, while Florian Lejeune, Andy Carroll, Miguel Almiron and Allan will all be assessed.

Tottenham: Both Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga are out, while Eric Dier remains suspended.

Son Heung-Min should keep his place after scoring against Arsenal but concerns remain over Dele Alli’s fitness after the England star missed the north London Derby.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Tottenham

Newcastle looked listless against Manchester City and were second-best at Watford at the weekend. And while Bruce may demand a win here, there is a danger players already have their eye on a brief summer holiday.

This could play into Spurs’ hands as Mourinho looks to ignite some end-of-season passion into his side and haul them back into Europe for next term.

Harry Kane is due a goal after a three-game drought – his worst run of form this season. Spurs should edge this clash.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham

