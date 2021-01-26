What channel is Newcastle v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle v Leeds is a classic Premier League encounter, though this edition of the showdown is between two sides desperate for points to avoid sliding into a relegation dogfight.

Advertisement

Premier League fixtures will stack up in the coming weeks, and both sides will be determined to shuffle as far away from danger as possible.

Newcastle are in particular danger as they teeter on the brink, probably just one game away from being fully embroiled by the chaos below them.

Boss Steve Bruce is under intense scrutiny to steer the ship to calmer waters, but increasingly lacklustre performances suggest all is not well on Tyneside.

Leeds have won seven and lost nine of their opening 18 games. Their total of two draws is the lowest in the league, proving they are an all-or-nothing team who need to find some consistency if they are to ensure a steady second half of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Leeds on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Newcastle v Leeds on TV?

Newcastle v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 26th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Leeds will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Liverpool.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Newcastle v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Leeds team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Lascelles, Schar, Lewis, Almiron, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Leeds

Usually I’d err on the side of caution when making a prediction, but this Newcastle side are ripe for the picking against a breathless team such as Leeds.

They lack identity and style, they lack defensive stability and attacking threat, they simply lack a plan.

The Newcastle players, while not aided by their increasingly wavering manager, appear to have lost that extra burst of energy, that extra dash of desire. Confidence is rock-bottom and tireless Leeds – for all their flaws – can simply not be accused of downing tools, they’ll seek to exploit their opposition’s lethargy tonight.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-3 Leeds

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.