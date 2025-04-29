Salah is closing in on 200 Premier League goals and could finish the current campaign fourth on the division's all-time goalscorer list.

Having put pen to paper on a new two-year contract, the question that will have chins wagging on Merseyside, and beyond, is: Could the Egyptian King break Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record?

Shearer notched up a monumental 260 strikes before hanging up his boots in 2006, and though there have been challengers, none have really worried the 54-year-old.

Harry Kane looked on course to topple his tally before heading to Bayern Munich, while Wayne Rooney's fire burned out, Sergio Agüero's Premier League tenure was too short, and Thierry Henry could not resist Barcelona's advances.

Salah is the only active Premier League player in the all-time top 10, but could he really surpass Shearer?

RadioTimes.com brings you all you need to know about Mohamed Salah's goalscoring record and whether he could reach the top of the all-time list.

Will Mohamed Salah beat Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record?

If he maintains his current goalscoring pace, Mohamed Salah would beat Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record early in the 2028/29 campaign.

At the time of writing, the 32-year-old is 75 goals short of Shearer's massive total of 260.

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Harry Kane – 213 goals (320 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Mohamed Salah – 185 goals (297 games)

It's impossible to predict exactly what will happen in any future Premier League campaign, but running the numbers on Salah's Anfield tenure (it doesn't feel fair to use his underwhelming Chelsea spell to work out his current trajectory) should at least help us understand how long it may take him to get there.

The wide forward has scored 183 times in 284 matches at a pace of 0.64 goals per game.

Continuing that pace and assuming he plays all four of the remaining games, he will finish the season on 31 goals and push his all-time total up to 188 – 72 short of Shearer's record tally.

He has scored at an average of 23.5 Premier League goals per season during his Liverpool career, which means at his current rate, he would not break the record until the early part of the 2028/29 campaign.

Of course, if Arne Slot can keep him bagging at a rate of around 30 goals a season, then he will reach the total midway through the 2027/28 season.

The elephant in the room is that by 2028/29, Salah will be 36. The Egypt international has shown no signs of slowing down and 2024/25 has been, arguably, his finest season at Anfield – as he's thrived as both a goalscorer and a creator – but age comes for us all.

Another obstacle is Salah's contract. He agreed a new two-year deal last month to commit his future to the Merseyside club until at least the summer of 2027 and would have to extend by two years again to remain at the club at that point, which is by no means a given due to the ongoing interest from elsewhere.

In short, lots of things will need to fall into place for the Liverpool talisman to put his name above Shearer's. You write Mohamed Salah off at your peril, but it would represent remarkable longevity if he was able to break the record.

