After missing out last season, both sides will hope to be challenging right at the top of the division this time around as they hunt a return to the Premier League.

The Championship is back and Middlesbrough host West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside for what is the headline clash of its opening weekend.

Middlesbrough finished one place and five points outside the top six in 2021/22 but will feel that they can go one better in what is Chris Wilder's first full season at the helm.

Watch Middlesbrough v West Brom on Sky Sports

They've done some good business in the summer window so far, most notably the signings of centre-back Darragh Lenihan and goalkeeper Zack Steffen, but have not yet been able to solve their striking issue, which is a concern.

Last season was one that West Brom fans will hope to forget in a hurry but there is plenty of positivity now after a string of outstanding free-agent captures – with Okay Yokuşlu, John Swift, and Jed Wallace all top-tier Championship talent.

The Hawthorns faithfuls are less convinced about the man at the helm, Steve Bruce, but he will quieten the doubters if he can come away from Teesside with three points, and bloody the nose of one of their promotion rivals at the same time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v West Brom?

Middlesbrough v West Brom will take place on Saturday 30th July 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Middlesbrough v West Brom will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Championship games taking place this weekend, including Sunderland v Coventry City.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Middlesbrough v West Brom team news

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Steffen; Lenihan, Fry, Dijksteel; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Giles; McGree; Watmore

West Brom predicted XI: Button; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Livermore, Mowatt; Wallace, Swift, Grant; Dike

Our prediction: Middlesbrough v West Brom

West Brom's trip to the Riverside gives us a first heavyweight clash of the 2022/23 Championship season, and is certainly the headline contest of the opening weekend.

That said, this could very easily end up as a low-scoring draw. Middlesbrough lacks strikers, with Wilder keen to bring three more in before the window closes, but have strengthened what was already a solid defensive unit and solved their goalkeeping issue.

West Brom boasts some real attacking talent but the team are still getting used to each other and may well struggle to reach top gear on Saturday.

These two are expected to be contenders come May, but early meetings between such sides can tend to lack fluency.

Our prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 West Brom (11/1 at bet365)

