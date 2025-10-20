❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Match of the Day pundit labels Liverpool boss Arne Slot's Man Utd dig "massively unfair"
Match of the Day pundit Troy Deeney has responded to Liverpool boss Arne Slot's dig at Manchester United after Sunday's clash at Anfield.
Subscribe to Radio Times – 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 20 October 2025 at 11:27 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad