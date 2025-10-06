Haaland looks back to his inevitable best in front of goal this term – with 18 goals for club and country in 2025/26 already.

Sunday's victory means Pep Guardiola's side head into the October international break three points back from table-toppers Arsenal and two behind second-place Liverpool, whose early-season lead has evaporated after back-to-back losses.

Speaking on Match of the Day on Sunday, Murphy waxed lyrical about Haaland and warned Man City's Premier League rivals that he has put them back in the title race.

He said: "I and many others felt after Man City's difficulties last season, that they wouldn't be in the title race.

"If he's playing with this hunger and stays this fit, he puts them back in it – even if they are a bit easier to play against – because he is unplayable at times. He's got this determination, he's so strong but then he finds this calmness when he's in those positions.

"He's got great feet and he gets the ball into really perfect positions for him to finish. Sometimes, you see when he's up against really good quality that they can't cope with that physical presence."

Murphy added: "He's got to keep getting the ball but at this rate, he's going to hit ridiculous numbers again. I mean, he's got a bit to do to match his own numbers, so it just shows you where he is at.

"He looks as rounded as he ever has in a Man City shirt. When I say rounded, I mean all aspects of his game – the link-up, the reliability, the goals, the running power. He's just a sight to behold at the moment."

