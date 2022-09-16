Why is Man Utd v Leeds Premier League match postponed?

The Red Devils' form has picked up in recent weeks and fans would have been looking forward to watching them go toe-to-toe with Jesse Marsch's resurgent Leeds side.

Manchester United's fierce showdown with Leeds United has been postponed this weekend.

However, the game is postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, though other Premier League games are going ahead this weekend.

Chelsea v Liverpool is also called off, while Arsenal v PSV in the Europa League was cancelled ahead of Thursday.

rounds up the reason why Man Utd v Leeds has been postponed this weekend and when it could be staged.

Why is Man Utd v Leeds postponed?

The upcoming match has been pushed back due to policing and a lack of resources to safely carry out some of the biggest games this weekend while also deploying forces to London for the Queen's funeral.

In a statement released on Monday, the Premier League explained that "following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures."

It added: "The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend."

The three matches postponed this weekend are likely to have required more significant policing than the seven set to be played, despite this game not taking place in – or around – the capital.

When is Man Utd v Leeds to be rescheduled?

This is the tricky question that the Premier League must answer before long.

It looks extremely unlikely that the fixture will be crammed into an already tight schedule prior to the 2022 World Cup.

There are no free midweek slots between now and 2023, meaning the games may be pushed back to mid-January.

Even then, there are only three midweek slots available between now and the end of the season, and they are being held in reserve for potential deep cup runs – both European and domestic.

This is a schedule nightmare for the Premier League and it may take some time to fully untangle the knot given the obligations for international breaks, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League competitions.

