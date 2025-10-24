Manchester United versus Brighton doesn't appear to be an extraordinary match on first glance – but it could be one that shapes Ruben Amorim's career.

Ad

The under-fire United boss is finally finding traction, finding momentum, dare I suggest, he's even finding room to breathe more easily?

Victory over Liverpool at Anfield last weekend was the biggest of his United tenure so far, but there's every reason to believe this clash with Brighton is even more valuable.

RadioTimes.com delves into three reasons why Man Utd v Brighton is a make-or-break moment in Ruben Amorim's career.

1. Goodwill is rising... he can't afford to lose it

Manchester United have won back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time under Amorim, against a gritty, resilient Sunderland side and arch-rivals Liverpool. The unwanted monkey has been shaken from his back.

It has been particularly notable that throughout Amorim's tenure, United's away support have been vocal in their support Amorim (whether through gritted teeth or not), chanting his name after games, applauding him and generally backing him to the hilt.

Their patience, their utter defiance, is being slowly, gradually rewarded and that atmosphere is beginning to pervade through the fanbase. United players will receive a rapturous welcome upon their return to Old Trafford following last weekend, but it is a fragile joy. A meek defeat this weekend would torch the budding hope and shunt Amorim back into the firing line.

United have failed to win three in a row since February 2024. If they are able to breach that milestone here, they could launch themselves up into the top six or even the top four, goodwill would blossom, respect would rise, and Amorim would finally enjoy a good night's sleep.

If Amorim loses here, the pressure returns instantly – rightly or wrongly. He is back to square one and his position would be perilous once again. If he is to succeed at United or any major European club, not just to survive but to succeed, taking an opportunity like this one is essential.

2. The fear factor must return (and upstarts must be taught a lesson)

The most stark indicator of United's fall is that teams simply aren't afraid of playing at Old Trafford. Too many teams over the last couple of seasons in particular have arrived with an air of insolence, knowing they could dictate the play and get a result, and have duly left the Theatre of Dreams with all three points.

Ruben Amorim. Getty Images

Amorim guided United to a confident 2-0 victory over Sunderland, who sit seventh in the table and would have rolled up to Old Trafford with justified hope of clawing a victory. That was important.

Brighton, while a more established outfit than the Black Cats, remain a relative upstart in the grand scheme of English football. They will approach United as equals – in fact, their superiors – given they've won six of their last seven matches against United, including three in Manchester.

A dominant victory for United would restore some of their pride, some of their former trademark swaggering aura, and send a signal to everyone who rides up to their gates: not anymore.

If Amorim allows another challenger to have their way, it will embolden the rest of the pack.

3. Players have to believe in the system – and know where they fit into it

While the main criticism of Amorim has been his tactical inflexibility, dying on the hill of 3-4-2-1, another issue raised has been his liberal tinkering of personnel, shifting players to multiple positions within matches, starting them in different areas with each passing week.

However, in the past two games, his XI boasts largely settled contingents. Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro and Diallo have lined up from left to right in three Premier League matches this season – United won all three. They must remain untouched.

Senne Lammens has looked assured in goal. He must know he will start every week. Benjamin Sesko scored two in two prior to the international break and was only dropped against Liverpool to accommodate a bespoke tactical tweak. He must know he is the main man.

Of course there is scope for adaptation, but in general, Amorim must settle on a default XI, so that players know their roles and stick to them. If he trusts his goalkeeper, his winning midfield, his main target man and they claim a victory over Brighton this weekend, it will become easier to replicate the result next time and next time and the time after that.

If Amorim reshuffles the deck and United lose, he will have alienated a winning team.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.