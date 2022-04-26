City are on home soil for the first leg at the Etihad and they will be determined to make the most of this opportunity in front of their own fans.

Manchester City are 180 minutes away from consecutive Champions League final appearances but face a huge task against the mighty Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's men proved their mettle on the continent in the last round following a fiery encounter with streetwise Atletico Madrid, and now they face their city rivals for a place in the showpiece game.

City are yet to concede in the knockout rounds this season with four spotless clean sheets to their name. They will be eager to maintain that resolve when the likes of Karim Benzema come knocking.

Real Madrid just need one point from their remaining five La Liga matches to secure the title, meaning they can afford to open the taps and empty the tank in their Champions League encounters with City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Man City v Real Madrid?

Man City v Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday 26th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Villarreal on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Man City v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Real Madrid team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man City v Real Madrid odds

Our prediction: Man City v Real Madrid

City continue to battle on multiple fronts. The pressure being absorbed and harnessed by Guardiola's side is immense.

However, the Champions League is the one they desperately crave. It's their ticket to the bona-fide European elite club. They will pour everything into seizing an advantage in the first leg.

City are resolute at the back and have all kinds of weapons capable of picking Madrid apart. Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric will provide devastating creativity for each side, but the hosts have enough to come out of this one with a slender lead.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Real Madrid (7/1 at Bet365)

