The Reds are still firmly in the hunt for a historic quadruple this season. They have the Carabao Cup sewn up, they're a point behind Man City in the Premier League title race, and they've booked a spot in the FA Cup Final, but this is the only game that can weigh on their minds right now.

Liverpool head into the Champions League semi-finals as clear favourites to overcome Spanish underdogs Villarreal at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to promote the 'one game at a time' mentality so often observed by captain Jordan Henderson during the crunch stages of the season.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and new boy Luis Diaz are in riotous form at the moment while Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and derby day hero Divock Origi all add major firepower to the Reds' squad.

Villarreal triumphed over European heavyweights Bayern Munich in the last round against all odds despite not being given a hope. They will be galvanised and fired up to stun the football world once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Villarreal on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Villarreal?

Liverpool v Villarreal will take place on Wednesday 27th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Villarreal will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man City v Real Madrid on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Villarreal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Villarreal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Villarreal team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Villarreal predicted XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo, Coquelin, Capoue; Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Danjuma

Liverpool v Villarreal odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Villarreal

The line you'll hear more than any this week will be not to underestimate Villarreal. I propose we shouldn't underestimate Liverpool going into this one.

It's difficult to overstate just how impressive this Reds team is. We all expected that a duel for a place in the front three would rage between Jota and Firmino this season, but Diaz has slotted in with remarkable ease and incredible effectiveness.

Liverpool will find a way. They simply will. No game is easy, no game is a forgone conclusion, but the stage is set for Klopp and the gang to put on a routine show.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal (11/2 at Bet365)

