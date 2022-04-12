The Reds defeated their Portuguese rivals 3-1 on the continent and know that an early goal could be enough to effectively kill the tie and progress to the semi-finals.

Liverpool take on Benfica in a crucial Champions League showdown with a two-goal advantage ahead of the Anfield leg.

Jurgen Klopp has plenty to contend with as he gears up for another showdown with Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

The Premier League title race also appears to be going the distance with just one point separating Liverpool and City at the summit.

Benfica sit third in the Portuguese top flight and while they will be determined to advance in the Champions League this season, qualification for next season's tournament may be the priority.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Benfica on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Liverpool v Benfica?

Liverpool v Benfica will take place on Wednesday 13th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Benfica will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man City v Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Benfica on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Benfica online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Benfica team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Benfica predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa, Ramos, Everton; Nunez

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Benfica odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (2/7) Draw (5/1) Benfica (17/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Benfica

Liverpool know their task. Score. An early strike would place them out of sight, though they must not treat the game in that way.

The Reds have a deep squad with no injury concerns, meaning Klopp could even rotate Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane out of his starting XI with one eye on the weekend.

Benfica will need to take the game to Liverpool at some stage, and when they do, the Reds are likely to pounce.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Benfica (7/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.