The Foxes were dumped out of the Europa League after the group stages and fell into the inaugural Europa Conference League campaign, where they have become one of the favourites to win the competition.

Leicester are aiming to reach their first ever European final when they welcome Jose Mourinho's Roma to the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers has lined Leicester's trophy cabinet with an FA Cup and Community Shield since arriving at the club and will hope to add some European flavour to the cabinet.

Remarkably, despite racking up almost 300 games on the continent, Roma have failed to win a European trophy in their esteemed history.

Mourinho will be determined to end that drought despite the Europa Conference League lacking in prestige compared to the Champions League and Europa League that Roma are used to playing in.

When is Leicester v Roma?

Leicester v Roma will take place on Thursday 28th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Roma will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week including West Ham v Frankfurt on Thursday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Roma on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Roma online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Roma team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Fofana, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Barnes, Maddison, Lookman; Daka

Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Oliveira, Veretout, Vina; Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini; Abraham

Leicester v Roma odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Roma

Leicester are a tricky team to predict in 2021/22. They boast players capable of more than their mid-table Premier League position would suggest but have struggled for consistency throughout the season.

When the Foxes first entered this competition at the knockout stages, it was an inconvenience, not an opportunity. However, with little to play for in the league, this represents their best shot at ending the season on a high note. Fans would love to see their team lift more silverware, whatever it may be, and the incentive of Europa League qualification for the winners will provide motivation.

Jamie Vardy's career appears to be coming in to land so it's down to the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison to grab games by the scruff of the neck and score match-winners in his stead.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-1 Roma (11/2 at Bet365)

