Gers will be desperate to extend that lead and put pressure on others to catch them in the title pursuit.

But Hamilton themselves come into this game having just claimed their first victory of the season - at Motherwell - last time out.

And The Accies will hope to cause an upset here on Saturday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hamilton v Rangers game on TV and online.

When is Hamilton v Rangers on TV?

Hamilton v Rangers will take place on Saturday 29th August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Hamilton v Rangers will kick off at 5:30pm – the match is the only Scottish Premiership game being shown on TV this Saturday.

What TV channel is Hamilton v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Hamilton v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Hamilton v Rangers team news

Hamilton: Marios Ogkmpoe should retain his place up front after starting against Motherwell last time out.

Justin Johnson last week earned his first start since arriving at New Douglas Park - he could get the nod again.

Rangers: Kemar Roofe scored his first goal for Gers last weekend and is likely to start up front, with Ryan Kent on the right yet again.

Alfredo Morelos was dropped for the win over Kilmarnock and may not get a game here either.

Our prediction: Hamilton v Rangers

Rangers have set a strong early pace this season and appear unlikely to let up this weekend.

Gerrard’s men can call on the likes of Roofe, Kent, Brandon Barker and Cedric Itten to get goals, which shouldn’t be a problem on Saturday.

Indeed, it could well be damage limitation for Hamilton here. Gers should be in front and comfortable by half time.

Our prediction: Hamilton 0-3 Rangers

