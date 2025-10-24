Fantasy Premier League managers are under pressure to decide whether to stick with long-standing high performers or lower-profile rising stars going into GW9.

Ad

Mohamed Salah's woes have continued for another week and he is the most sold player ahead of the weekend with more than 600,000 bosses calling time on him.

On the flip side, Newcastle's Nick Woltemade has found a home in almost 700,000 teams this week following his streak of four goals in five matches, including three in the last three.

When considering spending a precious transfer, the short-term and long-term must be considered, and we've lined up three stars you should sign who could make an impact right now – and later too.

RadioTimes.combrings you our top FPL tips for GW9 in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips GW9

DEF: Nordi Mukiele (SUN, £4.1m, 3.5%)

Nordi Mukiele. Getty Images

Sunderland have richly rewarded early-backers in the opening game weeks, with three of their centre-backs – Dan Ballard, Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele – each bringing home a 17-point haul.

Minor injuries, suspensions across the backline and tactical shifts mean those three have all enjoyed plenty of game time but Alderete and Mukiele are their default starters. Alderete misses this weekend's clash against Chelsea due to concussion protocols, leaving Mukiele as the best option for the short term and long term.

The Frenchman's lowest points tally from an individual match was three points against Manchester United at Old Trafford where he conceded two goals but earned defensive contribution (DEFCON) points. He has earned the two-point DEFCON bonus in five of six appearances and missed out by a single contribution in the other match. Mukiele is a complete, rounded defender, as capable at centre-back as he is roaming forward as a full-back. He could be the bargain pick of the season.

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS, £10.0m, 15.2%)

Bukayo Saka. Getty Images

It's time. Midfield has been a minefield in 2025/26 so far. The premium hitters, Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, Omar Marmoush, Florian Wirtz, the list goes on. In fact, each of those players added together have recorded 70 points, precisely level with Antoine Semenyo by himself.

That said, it's time to unleash a premium-cost superstar, if you haven't already. Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring injury towards the start of the campaign, knocking his momentum, but now is the opportune moment to board the train.

Saka has recorded 0.27 xG and 0.41 xA per 90 in the Premier League so far, despite only recording two goals and zero assists to date. His attacking threat peaked in GW7 against West Ham with 0.84 xG and 1.11 xA though his labours yielded one goal and zero assists in that one. Saka boasts a favourable run of fixtures, Arsenal are in great form, now's the time to splash out.

FOR: Igor Thiago (BRE, £6.1m, 4.5%)

Igor Thiago. Getty Images

There are a few starting strikers in the Premier League hovering around the £5.5m-£6.0m mark, but Igor Thiago is establishing himself as the pick of the litter.

The Brazilian star is a nailed starter for the Bees and has netted an impressive five goals spread across four different matches so far this term. His xG per 90 sits at 0.49, which should bear terrific fruit across a full season.

His upcoming fixtures seem daunting on first glance but Liverpool are wobbling, Crystal Palace are patchy, Newcastle have not been airtight and Brighton are inconsistent. Thiago is a superb pick for your second or third striker slot, and could happily even sit on your bench.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.