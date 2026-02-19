After an Arsenal double gameweek and the FA Cup fourth round, normal service resumes for Fantasy Premier League managers this weekend.

The Gunners didn't quite deliver the points haul that many will have been hoping for from their Brentford, Wolves double-bill, and whether managers are now looking for a reshuffle or just some light tuning, they face some tricky decisions.

Just like the Premier League itself, we are heading into the business end of the FPL season, which makes transfers in and out all the more important. Never fear, we've got you covered.

Radio Times brings you our top FPL tips for GW27 in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips GW27

DEF: Nathan Collins (BRE, £5m, 3 per cent)

Nathan Collins returned to the Brentford starting XI in the FA Cup win against Macclesfield and should settle back into that role permanently ahead of a run of fixtures that includes Brighton, Burnley and Wolves

The Irishman is a front-foot centre-back, meaning plenty of defensive contributions, and a threat going forward as well, so there are plenty of opportunities to score points.

Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

MID: Rayan (BOU, £5.5m, 0.9 per cent)

Bournemouth look to have another gem on their hands, with 19-year-old Brazilian winger Rayan, who was signed as a replacement for Antoine Semenyo, making a fast start to life with the Cherries.

The teenager has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water – two goals and an assist in 198 minutes of football – and has a kind run of fixtures to come, including West Ham this weekend.

FOR: Jorgen Strand Larsen (CRY, £6.1m, 2 per cent)

Crystal Palace may not be back to their best but the form of Jorgen Strand Larsen is certainly encouraging. The Norwegian striker bagged a brace last time out against Burnley and looks to be settling in nicely after his big-money move to the club.

He will be desperate to make a mark against his former club Wolves, who have conceded a shedload of goals this term, while his pace should serve him well against the likes of Man Utd and Spurs in the weeks to come.

The striker market has been a little light this season and Strand Larsen represents a shrewd addition.

