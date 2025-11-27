Games are set to come thick and fast over the next few weeks as the Premier League's busy winter schedule begins.

Fantasy Premier League managers are going to have less time to make decisions and with so many fixtures in such a short period of time, the changes they do make are going to be even more important.

Never fear, we're here to help you make the most of your FPL millions to ensure you rise up the table, rather than tumbling down it, in the final weeks of 2025.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top FPL tips for GW13 in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips GW13

DEF: Matheus Nunes (MCI, £5.3m, 1.1 per cent)

After getting a rest in the defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, we can expect Matheus Nunes to return to the Man City starting XI at right-back.

Pep Guardiola's side so often follow up a defeat with a big win and the visit of Leeds looks likely to offer them an opportunity to do just that.

Nunes is an overlooked player, in less than 2 per cent of teams, but as we saw against Liverpool, he's capable of earning points for defensive contributions and impacting the game in the final third.

MID: Morgan Rogers (AVL, £6.9m, 6.9 per cent)

Morgan Rogers showed his quality with a double against Leeds and will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing the Premier League's bottom club this weekend.

New manager Rob Edwards is yet to really make his mark at Wolves and the Black Country club could be in for a tough afternoon at Villa Park.

Some of the big-name midfielders continue to struggle so now is the time to bring in Rogers.

FOR: Igor Thiago (BRE, £6.5m, 16.6 per cent)

Brentford forward Igor Thiago can't stop scoring. It's now nine goals in 12 games for the Bees marksman this season and he should have plenty of chances at home to Burnley.

The Clarets have conceded more away goals than any other Premier League team and have dropped to one place above the bottom of the table.

Brentford, meanwhile, have been particularly effective at the Gtech Community Stadium and look good value for another win.

