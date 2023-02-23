As well as a snazzy bit of silverware, the prize of a place in the following season's Champions League means the competition is taken pretty seriously by teams intent on regaining a place at the top table once the knockout rounds swing into action.

The little brother to the Champions League has been maligned over the years, but it is one of the biggest prizes in European football.

Eintracht Frankfurt needed a penalty shootout to get the better of Rangers in last season's final but they will soon be handing the trophy over as they progressed to the last 16 of this term's Champions League.

Arsenal and Manchester United represent the Premier League in the knockout phase of the Europa League, while Sevilla, the most successful side in the history of the tournament, are once again in the running after dropping down from the Champions League.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details we know about the Europa League final including date and kick-off time.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Live football on TV

When is the Europa League final 2023?

The Europa League final 2023 will take place on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

Europa League final 2023 kick-off time

The Europa League final 2023 will kick off at 8pm.

How to watch the Europa League final 2023 on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1. BT Sport is yet to fully confirm its broadcast plans, but an official announcement is likely to be made following the semi-finals.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Knockout round play-offs 1st leg: 16th February 2023

Knockout round play-offs 2nd leg: 23 February 2023

Last 16 1st leg: 9th March 2023

Last 16 2nd leg: 16th March 2023

Quarter-finals 1st leg: 13th April 2023

Quarter-finals 2nd leg: 20th April 2023

Semi-finals 1st leg: 11th May 2023

Semi-finals 2nd leg: 18th May 2023

Final: Saturday 31st May 2023

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.