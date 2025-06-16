FIFA has introduced a host of new rules and initiatives at the tournament in the hope of improving the fan experience.

They include a ref cam, advanced offside technology, VAR footage on big screens in stadiums, and substitution tweaks, but perhaps the biggest change is the new eight-second goalkeeper rule, which will be in the Premier League from 2025/26.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the new rule at the Club World Cup.

What is the new eight-second goalkeeper rule at the Club World Cup 2025?

A new eight-second rule concerning goalkeepers has been implemented for the first time at this summer's Club World Cup and U21 Euros, which is designed to reduce time wasting.

As per the IFAB rules: "A corner kick is awarded if a goalkeeper, inside their penalty area, controls the ball with their hand(s)/arm(s) for more than eight seconds before releasing it.

"A goalkeeper is considered to be in control of the ball with their hand(s)/arm(s) when:

The ball is between their hands/arms or between their hand(s)/arm(s) and

any surface (eg ground, own body)

any surface (eg ground, own body) Holding the ball in their outstretched open hand(s)

Bouncing it on the ground or throwing it in the air

"The referee will decide when the goalkeeper has control of the ball and the eight seconds begin and will visually count down the last five seconds with a raised hand.

"A goalkeeper cannot be challenged by an opponent when in control of the ball with their hand(s)/arm(s)."

The rule is set to be implemented across football from 1st July, which means it will be in the Women's Euros this summer and the Premier League, EFL, and European competitions from the start of the 2025/26 season.

