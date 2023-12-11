European teams have won 15 of the 19 editions of the competition to date, while South American champions have swept up the remaining four.

The continental club champions from each of the six devolved governing bodies will collide in a bid for glory, while the host nation will be represented by Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in the seven-team tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Club World Cup 2023 fixture list, including dates and UK kick-off times.

All UK times.

First round

Tuesday 12th December

Al-Ittihad v Auckland City (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Second round

Friday 15th December

Leon v Urawa Red Diamonds (2:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Al Ahly v Winner match 1 (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Semi-finals

Monday 18th December

SF1: Fluminense v Al Ahly/Al-Ittihad/Auckland City (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Tuesday 19th December

SF2: Leon/Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Third place play off

Friday 22nd December

Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF2 (2:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Final

Friday 22nd December

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

