Club World Cup 2023 fixtures: Dates and kick-off times
The full list of Club World Cup 2023 fixtures, including dates, times and knockout round information.
The Club World Cup is not the five-star event FIFA would hope it to be, but there are some intriguing clashes in store nonetheless.
Saudi Arabia will host this year's edition of the tournament, with Champions League winners Manchester City the overwhelming favourites to bring home another piece of silverware.
European teams have won 15 of the 19 editions of the competition to date, while South American champions have swept up the remaining four.
The continental club champions from each of the six devolved governing bodies will collide in a bid for glory, while the host nation will be represented by Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in the seven-team tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Club World Cup 2023 fixture list, including dates and UK kick-off times.
Club World Cup 2023 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
All UK times.
First round
Tuesday 12th December
Al-Ittihad v Auckland City (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+
Second round
Friday 15th December
Leon v Urawa Red Diamonds (2:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+
Al Ahly v Winner match 1 (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+
Semi-finals
Monday 18th December
SF1: Fluminense v Al Ahly/Al-Ittihad/Auckland City (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+
Tuesday 19th December
SF2: Leon/Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+
Third place play off
Friday 22nd December
Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF2 (2:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+
Final
Friday 22nd December
Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+
