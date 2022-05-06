It's now just one win in four games for Thomas Tuchel's side and even that victory was an unconvincing one against a weakened West Ham United.

Last weekend's defeat at the hands of Everton has cut Chelsea's lead over fourth-place Arsenal to just three points and should they falter again when Wolves visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday, they may be dragged fully down into the top four battle.

Saturday sees them welcome Wolves to west London and a chance to get back to winning ways against a team that look to have run out of steam themselves in recent weeks.

Once outsiders for a top four place, Bruno Lage's team could miss out on European football completely after a run of four wins in five games.

Two of those have been against clubs battling relegation while last week they were comprehensively beaten by Brighton.

Even with the Blues' struggles recently, Wolves will have to be much, much better to escape defeat on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Wolves on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Chelsea v Wolves?

Chelsea v Wolves will take place on Saturday 7th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leeds on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Chelsea v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Wolves team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Alt-Nouri; Hee-Chan, Jimenez

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/3) Draw (4/1) Wolves (17/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Wolves

Neither team head into this game in the best place but it's hard to see too far past Chelsea getting back to winning ways.

They were poor against Everton and after Cesar Azpilicueta's mistake proved costly he could drop out of the side with Tuchel shifting to a 4-3-3.

That change may just allow Chelsea to rediscover their mojo and by full time, it could well be a comprehensive victory.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Wolves (8/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.