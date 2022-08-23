The European heavyweights will duel for a good cause. Former Barcelona goalkeeper and coach Juan Carlos Unsue has the incurable disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and proceeds from the match will raise funds in support.

Manchester City will face Barcelona in a friendly exhibition match at the Nou Camp this week. Yes, you read that correctly.

Pep Guardiola will rotate his starting XI but a full complement of first-team players are expected to travel to the Catalan city as part of the squad.

City have started the 2022/23 Premier League season in decent form with two victories followed up by a gutsy comeback to draw 3-3 with Newcastle at the weekend.

Barcelona have been dogged by financial issues lately amid a hefty spending spree on some of the world's finest talents, but boss Xavi will hope to get things right on the pitch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Man City on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Man City?

Barcelona v Man City will take place on Wednesday 24th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v Man City will kick off at 8:30pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Man City on?

Fans will be able to tune into Man City's showpiece friendly game using City+, which is available via Apple TV, Roku, Amazon and Fire TV Stick as well as on LG Smart TVs and devices running Android TV.

Supporters will need to sign up to City+ on a £2.99 monthly rolling contract for premium content.

How to live stream Barcelona v Man City online

City+ can also be accessed via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

