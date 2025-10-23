❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Baller League Season 2 line-ups: Confirmed teams
Your complete guide to the social media stars, ex-footballers and legendary names taking part in the Baller League Season 2 line-ups.
Subscribe to Radio Times – 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 23 October 2025 at 4:54 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad