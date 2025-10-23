Baller League UK Season 2 is here – with a wild and wonderful mix of ex-pros, semi-pros, rising stars, and wildcards set to showcase their skills at the Copper Box Arena.

The inaugural season of the celebrity-backed six-a-side tournament certainly caught the eye and there are plenty of famous faces involved again this time around.

12 teams, including multiple new additions, are set to battle it out over 11 weeks to be crowned champion – with every game live on YouTube.

SDS FC – backed by YouTuber Sharky – won the Season 1 title, but will face plenty of competition as they look to defend it.

On the sidelines, you'll spot a host of celebrities, ex-footballers, and social media personalities, while the line-ups on the pitch will be just as varied.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which social media personalities and football stars will take part in the Baller League 2025.

Baller League 2025 line-ups: Teams confirmed

The Baller League 2025 line-ups have been confirmed ahead of the tournament:

26ers

Manager: John Terry

Franchise: J’ardell Stirling, Bilal Sayoud

Designated: Ebenezer Addo-Kufuor, Emmanuel Robe, Kojo Apenteng, Connor Wood

Team Baller: David Oupoh, Serine Sanneh, Nabeel Ghannam, Pharrell Mensah, Sam Meisel, Eligijus Dapkus

Clutch FC

Manager: Chloe Kelly

Franchise: Albie Sheehan, Evans Kouassi

Designated: Addison Garnett, Michael Hill, Destiny Ojo, Eddie Allsopp

Team Baller: David Solademi, Keir Dickson, Dillon Barnes, Erick Kenko, Jordan Lazenbury, Ethan Oke

Deportrio

Managers: Micah Richards

Franchise: Richard Afrane-Kesey, Francis Gerard Mampolo

Designated: Adam Dawson, Josh Harrop, Marvin Sordell, Kevin Gonzalez

Team Baller: Daniel Atherton, Jack McConnell, Zach Fagan, Alex Dyer, Henri Lansbury, Joleon Lescott

M7 FC

Manager: Miniminter

Franchise: Toby Bull, Stefan Ilic

Designated: Sam Fitzgerald, Zaid Al Hussaini, Zion Nditi, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Team Baller: Femi Akinwande, Mohammed Mahyoub, Jordon Thompson, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Joshua Abbott

MVPs United

Managers: Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama

Franchise: Timmy Abraham, Montel McKenzie

Designated: Josh Rusoke, Jake Chambers Shaw, James Caton, Tommy Scott

Team Baller: Lorenzo Kevin Spinelli, Daniel Wood, Tyrone Marsh, Vani Da Silva, Nathan Okome, Robbie Burton

NDS FC

Manager: Niko Omilana

Franchise: Amine Sassi, Ciaran Clark

Designated: Amin Belaid, Isaac Modi, Dominic Vose

Team Baller: Aaron Steavens, Jordan Antonio Brown, Kamel Sassi, Ruben Junior, Amadou Kassarate

N5 FC

Managers: Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and EV2

Franchise: Martyn Waghorn, Jack Young

Designated: Declan McCarthy, Angus MacDonald, George Nikaj, Jean-Baptiste Fisher

Team Baller: Hani Berchiche, Callum Charlton, Chris Arthur, Ross Derham, Nathan Holland, Nile Ranger

Rukkas FC

Manager: Idris Elba

Franchise: Mussa Bham, Casey Shann

Designated: Ergys Pepaj, Jezreel Davies, Taufee Skandari, Toby Aromolaran

Team Baller: Dara Dada, Seth Locke, Luqman Kassim, Bruno Andrade, Michael Hector, Brandon Barker

SDS FC

Manager: Sharky

Franchise: Mauro Vilhete

Designated: Camilo Restrepo, Hafed Al Droubi, David Marques Castanho, Alfie Matthews

Team Baller: Michael Folivi, Calvin Dickson, Finlay Chadwick, Youssef Chentouf, Nya Kirby, Tarik Gidaree

VZN FC

Manager: Tobi Brown

Franchise: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, Scott Kashket

Designated: Kurtis Cumberbatch, Ola Ogunwamide, Hamza Semakula

Team Baller: Michael Onovwigun, Luka Marusic, Daniel Bowry, Eric De Melo, Joshua Parker, Melvin Minter

Wembley Rangers

Managers: Ian Wright and Alan Shearer

Franchise: Cheikh Thiam, George Isaac

Designated: Domingos Pires, Jack Connors, Callam Gardner, Danny Bassett

Team Baller: Ben Long, Charles Yiadom Kunado, Sandro Camara, Dominic Morgan-Griffiths, Ismat Sumbal, Alfie Mansell

Yanited

Manager: Angry Ginge

Franchise: Bryan Ly, John Bostock

Designated: Calum Butcher, PK Humble, Remy Clerima, Jesse Waller-Lassen

Team Baller: Max Pitman, Harry Cain, Kadell Daniel, Medy Elito, Ahoora Heydari, Abdulahi Abdulazeez

