A world away from the bright lights and fancy-dress-clad legions of Ally Pally, top level darts approaches a flurry of tournaments to see whether anyone can halt the exponential rise of Luke Littler.

Ad

Saudi Arabia will host the second tournament since the ‘Nuke’ produced another explosive display in north London to claim back-to-back world titles in January, but strict no-alcohol regulations may lead to a very different backdrop to proceedings.

Littler is set to be joined by Luke Humphries and a stellar supporting cast for the inaugural event at the Global Theatre, Riyadh.

Monday's matches have set up a super Tuesday, with fans able to sit back and enjoy the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final as the tournament concludes.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Saudi Arabian Darts Masters 2026.

When is the Saudi Arabian Darts Masters 2026?

The Saudi Arabian Darts Masters kicks off on Monday 19th January 2026.

The tournament will run until Tuesday 20th January 2026 with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Darts Masters 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Saudi Arabian Darts Masters 2026 live on Sky Sports Darts.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Saudi Arabian Darts Masters 2026 schedule

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Tuesday 20th January

Quarter-finals (best of 11)

From 4pm

Michael Van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting

Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert

Gian Van Veen v Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries

Semi-final (best of 13)

Van Gerwen/Bunting v Aspinall/Noppert

Van Veen/Littler v Price/Humphries

Final (best of 15)

Van Gerwen/Bunting/Aspinall/Noppert v Van Veen/Littler/Price/Humphries

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.