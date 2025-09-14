A statement from the Greater Manchester Police read: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend [a residence in] Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Hatton, known as The Hitman, competed between 1997 and 2012, and has since worked as a boxing promoter and trainer.

Ricky Hatton and Kostya Tszyu during the IBF light welterweight title fight at the MEN Arena on June 4, 2005 in Manchester, England John Gichigi/Getty Images

During his 15-year career, he won 45 of his 48 professional bouts, defeating giants including Kostya Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo. In 2007, he was awarded an MBE for services to sport.

He last fought professionally in 2012, suffering a defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko.

In 2023, a documentary about Hatton's life, which followed his upbringing in Manchester, his incredible boxing career, and his personal life, was released by Sky.

Last year, Hatton appeared on Dancing on Ice, being partnered with professional skater Robin Johnstone.

Earlier this year, Hatton announced a comeback fight against Eisa Aldah, which was due to happen on 2nd December in Dubai.

Ricky Hatton in 2023 Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Fellow boxing legend Amir Khan was one of the first to pay tribute to the sportsman, writing on social media: "Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton."

He added: "Rest well, Ricky. You’ll always have your place in the ring of our memories."